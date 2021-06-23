Loki Episode 3 Calls Back To An Unforgettable Thor Scene
Contains spoilers for Loki, Season 1, Episode 3: "Lamentis" Each Disney+ series of the Marvel Cinematic Universe has done an incredible job at paying homage to the films that inspired their creations. "WandaVision," "The Falcon and the Winter Soldier," and now "Loki" all feature callbacks to former MCU films, which have become fun Easter eggs for fans to discuss. Episode 1 of "Loki" kicked off with one immediately, when the God of Mischief found himself covered in sand upon landing in the Gobi Desert after he stole the Tesseract during the time heist. This was a nice nod to the same type of imagery we saw in the first "Iron Man" after Tony Stark escaped capture and landed in the desert after his first suit malfunctioned.