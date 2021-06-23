Cancel
Maryland State

Morning Roundup: Former DNC Chair Tom Perez Is Joining The Maryland Governor’s Race

By Lori McCue
DCist
DCist
 10 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Tom Perez, former chair of the Democratic National Committee, is joining the Maryland governor’s race. [Post]. A former clerk for WMATA is accused of stealing bus parts and selling them on the internet. [NBC4]. Events DC has received a $5.25 million PPP loan. [WBJ]. A five-car crash on Interstate 270...

dcist.com
DCist

DCist

Washington, DC
DCist is the unofficial homepage of the District. We cover what matters to Washingtonians, whether that’s the latest piece of legislation before the D.C. Council or the best thing to order at the new restaurant around the corner.

Related
LawPosted by
DCist

Legalized Weed, Compensation For Exonerees Among Laws Going Into Effect July 1

A number of new laws will go into effect around the region on Thursday. Maryland has more than a dozen pieces of legislation set to take effect July 1. The state dropped a Confederate-sympathizing song as the state’s official anthem. The legislature also created a clearer compensation process for the wrongfully convicted, and expanded access to telehealth.
ElectionsPosted by
DCist

80% Of D.C. Voters Polled Support Higher Local Taxes On The Rich

A large majority of D.C. voters support raising taxes on big corporations and higher-income residents to help bankroll the city’s recovery and other goals. That’s according to the results of a new poll sponsored by two advocacy organizations: the D.C. Fiscal Policy Institute and DC Action. The results show broad support for more progressive taxation across various demographic groups, including age, education level, gender, race, and ward. This holds true even in the city’s most affluent wards, which would generally absorb the brunt of more progressive tax rates.
Washington, DCPosted by
DCist

The D.C. Region Has Become More Diverse — But Also More Segregated, Study Finds

A sweeping new study of racial segregation across the U.S. shows that the Washington region, like much of the country, has become more segregated since 1990. Paradoxically, geographical division has deepened while the region has become more diverse, according to Census data analyzed by researchers at the Othering & Belonging Institute at the University of California-Berkeley, and released today. Since 1990, the Washington area has become less white and more Brown, as the share of Latinx and Asian residents has increased and the share of white residents has decreased. The Black population has remained relatively stable across the region. In 1990, the D.C. area was about 65% white, 27% Black, 6% Hispanic origin, and 5% Asian, according to 1990 sample data. Today, the breakdown is 45% white, 25% Black, 16% Hispanic origin, and 10% Asian, per 2019 estimates.
TrafficPosted by
DCist

Morning Roundup: D.C. Has Issued More Than 50,000 Parking Tickets Since June 1

D.C. has issued 50,000 parking tickets since restarting parking enforcement on June 1. [NBC 4]. Someone stole Pizza Paradiso’s 3,500 pound mobile pizza oven. [Washingtonian]. The waitlist for D.C.’s summer camps exceeds 7,000, leaving some parents scrambling to find childcare. [The 74]. This weekend will be hot, with the possibility...
PoliticsPosted by
DCist

‘I May Be Incarcerated, But My Voice Still Matters.’: Resident At D.C. Jail Wins Local Election

There’s a new elected official in D.C. — and he lives inside the D.C. Jail. Joel Caston won an unprecedented election on Tuesday for a seat on a Ward 7 Advisory Neighborhood Commission, besting four other candidates who are also incarcerated in the jail. Caston received 48 votes, or 33% of the 142 votes that were cast — all but one of them by residents of the jail.