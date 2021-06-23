Morning Roundup: Former DNC Chair Tom Perez Is Joining The Maryland Governor’s Race

A sweeping new study of racial segregation across the U.S. shows that the Washington region, like much of the country, has become more segregated since 1990. Paradoxically, geographical division has deepened while the region has become more diverse, according to Census data analyzed by researchers at the Othering & Belonging Institute at the University of California-Berkeley, and released today. Since 1990, the Washington area has become less white and more Brown, as the share of Latinx and Asian residents has increased and the share of white residents has decreased. The Black population has remained relatively stable across the region. In 1990, the D.C. area was about 65% white, 27% Black, 6% Hispanic origin, and 5% Asian, according to 1990 sample data. Today, the breakdown is 45% white, 25% Black, 16% Hispanic origin, and 10% Asian, per 2019 estimates.