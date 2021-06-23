Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

Warner Records Names Ericka Coulter Senior VP of A&R

By Jem Aswad
Posted by 
Variety
Variety
 10 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Ericka Coulter has joined Warner Records as senior vice president of A&R, the company announced Wednesday (June 23). Coulter was most recently VP of A&R at Epic Records, where she worked with acts including Rick Ross, Giveon, and Lonr., among others; prior to her six-year tenure at Epic, she held posts at Interscope and Capitol (Evolve) Records. Coulter is also the founder/creator of the live performance platform, TheBasement Series, an industry showcase for emerging signed and unsigned talent.

variety.com
Community Policy
Variety

Variety

25K+
Followers
34K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

The business of entertainment.

 https://variety.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kaash Paige
Person
Rick Ross
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Warner Records#Epic Records#A R#A R#Interscope#Thebasement Series#Frfr
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Business
News Break
Economy
Related
Businessallaccess.com

Brian Nolan Named EVP And EVP/Marketing At Motown

MOTOWN RECORDS has appointed BRIAN NOLAN EVP and EVP/Marketing. NOLAN will report to MOTOWN Chairman/CEO ETHIOPIA HABTEMARIAM. HABTEMARIAM commented, "As we continue to build MOTOWN, I’m excited to bring together leaders who are not only innovative in their approach to their work but thoughtful, deliberate and committed to supporting our artists and bringing their vision to the world. BRIAN sees the big picture and draws from his experience in promotion, international marketing, brand partnerships and sync, giving him an understanding of how to connect the dots and create synergies for robust, well-rounded global campaigns."
Presidential ElectionPosted by
Variety

Music Industry Moves: Motown Ups Brian Nolan to Executive VP; Epic Promotes Margeaux Watson to Senior VP

Motown Records announced that Brian Nolan has been appointed executive vice president of the label and executive VP of marketing, effective immediately. According to the announcement, in this new role, Nolan joins the label’s executive leadership team and will help guide the company as well as oversee Motown’s marketing teams and initiatives. He will report to Motown Chairman & CEO, Ethiopia Habtemariam.
MusicRegister Citizen

Mass Appeal Names Jessica Rivera GM of Music, Jenya Meggs Senior VP of Content

Mass Appeal has named two key executive hires —two “trailblazing women who will play a pivotal role in elevating and expanding the entertainment company’s presence,” according to the announcement. Jessica Rivera (pictured above, left) will serve as the General Manager of Music, overseeing the creative and day-to-day operations of Mass...
MusicBillboard

Micro TDH Signs Record Deal With Warner Music Latina

Micro TDH has inked an exclusive record deal with Warner Music Latina, Billboard can announce today (June 28). The agreement between Warner and the Venezuelan newcomer will further develop the artist’s musical career, including the release of his upcoming studio album. "Micro TDH is the new face of the Urban...
BusinessPosted by
WWD

Gucci Americas Taps Selena Kalvaria as Senior VP, Brand Engagement

Selena Kalvaria is joining Gucci Americas today as senior vice president, brand engagement. She succeeds Christine Iacuzzo, a 20-year-veteran of Gucci, who left the role in April. Kalvaria will lead the marketing and communications strategy for the company and report to Susan Chokachi, president and chief executive officer of Gucci...
MusicBillboard

Executive Turntable: Ericka Coulter Joins Warner; WEA Adds E-Commerce Chief

Based in Los Angeles, Coulter will report to Warner’s co-chairman and CEO Aaron Bay-Schuck. “Ericka is an extraordinary champion of new talent,” Bay-Schuck said. “Ericka has incredible drive and insight into what makes a hit record and what it takes to make an artist a star." Before her six years...
Santa Monica, CALos Angeles Business Journal

Recording Academy Names Co-Presidents

The Recording Academy has appointed Valeisha Butterfield Jones and Panos A. Panay as co-presidents, the Santa Monica-based organization announced June 22. Effective Aug. 16, Butterfield Jones and Panay will join a recently revamped leadership team, which includes Chief Operating Officer Branden Chapman, Chief Industry Officer Rudy Marchand and Chief Executive Harvey Mason Jr., who.
NFLNew Haven Register

Music Industry Moves: Alejandro Duque Named President of Warner Music Latin America

Alejandro Duque has been named president of Warner Music Latin America, joining the company in August and taking up his new role at the start of October, succeeding Iñigo Zabala, who it has previously been reported is stepping down from his role as President of Latin America and Iberia after working for Warner Music for more than 30 years. Zabala will continue working with Warner Music as an advisor.
MusicBillboard

Publishing Briefs: Downtown Music Services Revs Up; AWOLNATION Catalog SALE!

In publishing, DMS has secured administration deals with British prog rocker Steven Wilson, blues icon Taj Mahal and songwriter Jimmy Hogarth, among others. The firm has also renewed existing deals with beloved singer-songwriters Jason Isbell and Tori Amos, along with weirdo rockers Ween and two companies co-founded by Hans Zimmer: Remote Control Publishing and 14th Street Publishing.
Businesssgbonline.com

TSM FTX Names VP Of Apparel

North American esports organization TSM FTX appointed Erik Marino as VP of apparel. Marino joins TSM FTX from gaming organization FaZe Clan where he served as executive creative director. In his executive role at TSM FTX, Marino will be responsible for overseeing the creative development of the organization’s branded apparel....
Dallas, TXPosted by
Fox News

‘Dallas’ star Patrick Duffy on blossoming romance with ‘Happy Days’ actress Linda Purl: 'I am stunned'

When Patrick Duffy lost his wife of 43 years in 2017, the "Dallas" star didn’t expect to find love again – but that changed when he met Linda Purl. The couple, who hit it off late last year during a group text chat, enjoyed a slow courtship, or what the "Happy Days" actress described as "a very Victorian process" where they spent weeks talking before sharing a kiss.
Theater & Dancethatgrapejuice.net

Jennifer Lopez Announces New Single ‘Cambia El Paso’

Jennifer Lopez has new music coming imminently. For, she has just announced the release of her latest single ‘Cambia El Paso.’. Taking to Instagram, she announced the song, release date, and her collaborator, saying:. “#CambiaElPaso with Rauw Alejandro ✨ This July 5. Get Ready! #linkinbio to pre-save 📸: @lacarba.”. J.Lo...
Dallas, TXPosted by
Black Enterprise

Award-Winning Music Producer J Rhodes Discusses His Latest Film ‘It’s A Wonderful Plight’

After working with some notable artists in the world of music, Justin L. “J” Rhodes, who has won some coveted awards (Billboard, Stellar, and Dove) and is a platinum-selling music producer from Dallas, Texas, is now making his mark in the film industry with a film titled, “It’s A Wonderful Plight.” BLACK ENTERPRISE spoke with Rhodes about the transitions he’s encountered, the reason he created his latest film, and what he is working on for the future.
TV & VideosPosted by
Variety

‘The Tomorrow War’ Director Chris McKay on Selling the Film to Amazon and His Hopes to Make ‘Nightwing’

While it’s not uncommon for an animation director to make the leap into live-action filmmaking, it is rather rare for that first at bat to be a massive sci-fi blockbuster that isn’t based on any pre-existing properties. That’s the opportunity presented to Chris McKay, who transitioned from directing nearly three dozen episodes of “Robot Chicken” and the 2017 animated feature “The Lego Batman Movie” to helming “The Tomorrow War,” a time traveling alien invasion thriller starring Chris Pratt, J.K. Simmons, Sam Richardson and Yvonne Strahovski that is currently streaming on Amazon Prime Video.
TV & VideosPosted by
Variety

How the Nature-Loving Kratt Brothers Became PBS Rock Stars for the Younger Set

25 years later, the 'Zoboomafoo' and 'Wild Kratts' creators are still creature adventuring. Months into an expedition through the Amazon in the early ’90s, the Kratt Brothers — as Chris and Martin Kratt are known — were on the lookout for giant river otters, German shepherd-sized animals also known as “lobos de rio,” or “wolves of the river.” A sudden snorting sound had tipped them off to the presence of the endangered predators feisty enough to chase off jaguars, so they hopped into their little boat, video camera in hand.
TV SeriesPosted by
Variety

Dan Schneider Addresses Nickelodeon Exit, Denies Inappropriate Behavior in New Interview

Former Nickelodeon showrunner Dan Schneider has finally addressed his exit from the network, just as Paramount Plus has released a reboot of his former show, “iCarly.”. For 20 years, Schneider helmed kids’ shows that continue to inform the millennial and Gen-Z pop culture zeitgeist: “All That, “The Amanda Show,” “Drake & Josh,” “Zoey 101,” “Victorious” and the aforementioned “iCarly.” After he departed from Nickelodeon in 2018, Schneider retreated from the public eye and the television industry until June 30, when he gave his first major interview to the New York Times.