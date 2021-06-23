Warner Records Names Ericka Coulter Senior VP of A&R

MOTOWN RECORDS has appointed BRIAN NOLAN EVP and EVP/Marketing. NOLAN will report to MOTOWN Chairman/CEO ETHIOPIA HABTEMARIAM. HABTEMARIAM commented, "As we continue to build MOTOWN, I’m excited to bring together leaders who are not only innovative in their approach to their work but thoughtful, deliberate and committed to supporting our artists and bringing their vision to the world. BRIAN sees the big picture and draws from his experience in promotion, international marketing, brand partnerships and sync, giving him an understanding of how to connect the dots and create synergies for robust, well-rounded global campaigns."