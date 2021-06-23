Loki Episode 3 Ending Explained

As we prepare for Loki episode 4 on Disney+ next week, there are clearly a number of things to wonder. Take, for example, this: Are Loki and Sylvie trapped?. Based on what we saw at the end of tonight’s episode 3, it’s understandably fair to have that concern. The ship exploded! How do the two of them escape where they are? There are a lot of questions as to what the future holds for these characters in general, as this episode felt a little more personal in scope and less about the story being pushed forward in some huge way. It brought us a greater understanding of Loki and Sylvie — we still don’t think, for the record, that she’s a variant. She could still be the central villain for all we know.