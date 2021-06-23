Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV Series

Loki Episode 3 Ending Explained

By Eammon Jacobs
Posted by 
Looper
Looper
 10 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Contains spoilers for "Loki" Episode 3. A new episode of "Loki" has arrived on Disney+ one week after the ending of Episode 2 left us with a pretty big cliffhanger — and now, we have even more questions. Who is Sophia Di Martino's villainous Variant? Why does she want to destroy the Sacred Timeline? Episode 3 took audiences to new places and expanded the timeline a little further, but the focus was definitely on forging a unique dynamic between Loki and this new Variant.

www.looper.com
Community Policy
Looper

Looper

14K+
Followers
19K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

From superhero blockbusters to binge-worthy shows, Looper provides endless entertainment for pop culture enthusiasts of all ages.

 https://www.looper.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Oklahoma State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Gugu Mbatha Raw
Person
Sasha Lane
Person
Kevin Feige
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Episodes#Roxxcart#Tva#The Time Keepers#Sakaar#Marvel Comics#Twitter#Norse#Mcu
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
TV Series
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Marvel Studios
News Break
Marvel Cinematic Universe
News Break
Spoilers
News Break
TV & Videos
News Break
Disney
Related
TV Seriesreviewgeek.com

‘Loki’ Episode 3 Review: Loki and Loki Were Boringly Low Key

We’re three episodes into Loki, and I’m sorry to say I’m bored. Not with the series, but definitely with the third episode. Despite its 42-minute length, this is the episode where almost nothing happened until the last five minutes. And along the way, the show told us maybe three key secrets.
TV SeriesIGN

Loki Episode 3 Theories: Could the Time Keepers Actually Be Loki Variants?

Warning: Full spoilers follow for Loki: Episode 3. We're back with the Slack! Welcome to Slackin' Off: Loki Edition, where IGN's editors and writers spitball and speculate about all things God of Mischief. This week, we're sharing our inter-office chatter regarding Episode 3, "Lamentis," which featured Loki and "Sylvie" reluctantly teaming up in order to survive a lunar apocalypse.
TV Seriesbreezejmu.org

New 'Loki' episode reveals the Variant — sort of

The trailers for “Loki” offered a good look at the different aspects of the show that viewers would enjoy: fantastic action sequences, an intriguing plot and classic Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) comedy. However, I never expected the show to be so funny and to balance all of its elements so well, which is in part thanks to Tom Hiddleston’s consistently amazing performances as Loki.
TV SeriesPosted by
107.3 PopCrush

‘Loki’: The Coolest Episode 3 Easter Eggs

The following post contains SPOILERS for Episode 3 of Loki. After spending two hours building up the Time-Keepers and the Time Variance Authority, both of them barely appear on this week’s Loki. Instead, Tom Hiddleston’s title character and the new variant of Loki played by Sophia Di Martino accidentally teleport themselves to futuristic alien world. Unfortunately, their “TemPad” runs out of batteries along the way, stranding them with just hours to find a way home before the planet is destroyed in an apocalypse.
TV SeriesComicBook

Loki Director Comments on Revealing Loki's Sexuality In Episode 3

Loki director Kate Herron has commented on today's episode of Marvel Studios' Disney+ series revealing Loki's sexuality. SPOILERS for Loki episode 3, "Lamentis," follow. In "Lamentis," Loki catches up with the variant the TVA brought him in to track down, the "Lady Loki" called Sylvie. The two of them have a conversation in which Sylvie inquires about Loki's love life on Asgard. "How about you? You're a prince," Sylvie says. "Must've been would-be princesses or perhaps, another prince." Loki replies, saying, "A bit of both. I suspect the same of you." The line confirms that, in addition to being gender-fluid, Loki is also bisexual.
TV Seriesallears.net

The Newest Episode of ‘Loki’ is Now on Disney+!

Loki has been blowing our minds since it premiered two weeks ago. We’ve found hidden details in the episodes, took a deep dive into characters, and even saw Loki in his new costume out in Disneyland! The series is doing great so far – it became the number one show for Disney+ in just seven days. And it’s Wednesday, so you know what that means…
TV Seriescartermatt.com

Loki episode 4 spoilers: Are Loki and Sylvie officially stuck?

As we prepare for Loki episode 4 on Disney+ next week, there are clearly a number of things to wonder. Take, for example, this: Are Loki and Sylvie trapped?. Based on what we saw at the end of tonight’s episode 3, it’s understandably fair to have that concern. The ship exploded! How do the two of them escape where they are? There are a lot of questions as to what the future holds for these characters in general, as this episode felt a little more personal in scope and less about the story being pushed forward in some huge way. It brought us a greater understanding of Loki and Sylvie — we still don’t think, for the record, that she’s a variant. She could still be the central villain for all we know.
TV SeriesCollider

'Loki' Episode 3 Recap: Dancing With Myself

[Editor's note: The following contains spoilers for Loki, Season 1, Episode 3, "Lamentis."]. Episode 3 of Loki is the shortest yet, and beyond a few massive revelations feels very much like just a chapter in this story. But it's becoming a genuinely thrilling story to watch, largely because I have literally no idea what's going to happen next, in the best way possible. I just know that I wanted two things from this show — wild sci-fi time travel fun with some solid character work — and so far it's delivering.
TV SeriesCollider

'Loki' Star Sophia Di Martino Explains Sylvie's Name and the Making of That Episode 3 Long Take

[Editor's note: The following contains spoilers for Loki, Season 1, Episode 3, "Lamentis."]. With three episodes left to go, Loki is becoming one of 2021's most enjoyable thrill rides. The latest episode, "Lamentis," featured our titular "mischievous scamp" (Tom Hiddleston) reluctantly teaming up with the Variant now known as Sylvie (Sophia Di Martino) as they try to escape a moon on the brink of destruction. Their quest for survival culminates in a frantic trek through a city in chaos, captured in a sequence constructed to look like a single breathless shot by director Kate Herron.
TV SeriesPosted by
Daily Dot

‘Loki’ episode 3 confirms Loki’s canon sexuality in the MCU

This post includes spoilers for Loki episode 3. On a planet dominated by purple-hued bisexual lighting, two versions of Loki came out to each other. The conversation was actually a kind of two-way interrogation, with both Lokis trying to pry an interesting weakness out of each other’s personal lives. When it came to the topic of romance, they shared similar stories: chronically single, and definitely not straight.
TV Seriesnewsbrig.com

Loki Episode 4 Mid-Credit Scene Explained: What Happens in This Secret Scene in Tom Hiddleston’s Marvel Series? (LatestLY Exclusive)

You thought episode 3 of Loki had some huge surprises? Well, the latest episode of the Marvel’s Disney+ series, directed by Kate Herron, has a lot more to offer, including some very unexpected twists (and some kinda predictable ones). And of course, as the tradition goes with the Disney+ series when it comes to fourth episodes, there is a mid-credit scene for Loki too. There is a lot to wrap in that scene, so before we go ahead, let’s warn you that they are plenty of SPOILERS in the post ahead. So tread carefully. Loki Episode 3 Song Dark Moon: From Artiste to Lyrics, Know More About Track Played During End-Credits of Tom Hiddleston’s Marvel Series.
Moviesheroichollywood.com

‘Thor’ Star Marks MCU Return With Fun ‘Loki’ BTS Photo

What did you think about Lady Sif’s return? Comment below and let us know!. In Marvel Studios’ “Loki,” the mercurial villain Loki (Tom Hiddleston) resumes his role as the God of Mischief in a new series that takes place after the events of “Avengers: Endgame.”. Directed by Kate Herron, with...
TV SeriesInverse

Loki Episode 4 end-credits scene reveals a shocking new team-up

If there’s one thing Loki Episode 4 isn’t in short supply of, it’s surprises. Coming off its relatively plotless third installment, Loki kicked things back into high gear this week. The latest episode of the Marvel series (titled “The Nexus Event”) makes some bold choices across its 49-minute runtime — saying hello and goodbye to characters both new and old while also confirming some major Loki fan theories along the way. It’s a massive episode of television and ranks quite easily as Loki’s most shocking chapter to date.
Moviesheroichollywood.com

‘Loki’ Post-Credits Scene Actor Shares New BTS Look At Their MCU Character

What are your thoughts on DeObia Oparei’s character? Comment below and let us know!. In Marvel Studios’ “Loki,” the mercurial villain Loki (Tom Hiddleston) resumes his role as the God of Mischief in a new series that takes place after the events of “Avengers: Endgame.”. Directed by Kate Herron, with...
TV SeriesPosted by
Forbes

‘Loki’ Episode 4 Recap: Everyone Is Lying, Except Loki

According to Loki and his lady-variant Sylvie, a Loki is bit like a cockroach, suffering defeat, failure and death, repeatedly, but is never really extinguished (although, as we’ve seen previously, death doesn’t mean much in the MCU). This episode reveals that Loki is falling in love with his female variant...
TV SeriesInside the Magic

Don’t Fall For Loki’s Tricks, the REAL Villain Will Shock You

Marvel’s Loki series sent shock waves through the internet. Marvel fans are still coming down from the high of amazing twists, cool Easter eggs, and fun cameos. While trying to wrap their minds around all the things that the Loki series revealed many are now speculating who could be behind the mysterious Timekeepers.