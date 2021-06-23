Downtown Morgantown shooting under investigation

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – Detectives in Morgantown are investigating an early Wednesday morning shooting in the 200 block of Walnut Street downtown. Officers responded in seconds to the call at 2:15 a.m. and found witnesses that said a lone male on foot and several people in car involved in the shooting had left the area. Officers located and stopped the vehicle on Beechurst Avenue. One female in the vehicle had suffered a minor gunshot wound to the side. She was transported to Ruby Memorial Hospital after officers performed first aid.