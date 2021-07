Here's the full report on an enthralling French GP qualifying: https://www.autosport.com/f1/news/f1-french-gp-verstappen-beats-hamilton-to-secure-pole-/6585860/. Verstappen on his French GP pole: "So far it has been a really positive weekend at a track where it has been a bit difficult for us. So to get pole position is really nice. No points are scored today but it is a great day and we have to finish it off tomorrow to get 25 points that we lost in Baku."