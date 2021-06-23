Cancel
Humboldt County, CA

OBITUARY: Richard Leon Rowland, 1932-2021

By LoCO Staff
lostcoastoutpost.com
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRichard’s father, Byron moved the family to Portland, Oregon around the start of WWII, for work at an aircraft plant. In 1946 they made their way down to Orleans, CA and lived on a ranch in the area called the Cooper Ranch. During these younger years Richard spent quite a bit of time as an avid hunter and becoming a skilled fisherman. He joined the United States Navy as soon as he could and was able to see some of the world. After receiving an honorable discharge from the Navy in 1954, Richard came back to Humboldt to find his father and to work with him for several years as a skilled carpenter. At this time, Richard’s father was living in Weitchpec, and both helped construct many buildings in the area, some of which are still standing today.

lostcoastoutpost.com
