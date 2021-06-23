Box Office: ‘F9’ Barreling Toward Pandemic-Era Opening Weekend Record

If it felt like everyone you know was back at the movie theater this weekend seeing one movie and one movie only, it’s probably because they were. This weekend,, Universal Studios scored a major box office win with the Vin Diesel-fronted sequel F9, landing an estimated $70 million in its opening weekend. Notably, Fast 9 nabbed the biggest opening weekend since the pandemic began last year and the best first weekend at the box office since 2019, something Dom Toretto would be incredibly proud of his (growing) extended family achieving.