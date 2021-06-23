Cancel
Box Office: 'F9' Barreling Toward Pandemic-Era Opening Weekend Record

By Rebecca Rubin
Variety
Variety
 10 days ago
Cover picture for the article

There’s a lot riding on the box office debut of Universal’s “F9,” the latest entry in the high-energy “Fast & Furious” franchise. As the first all-audience tentpole to exclusively grace the big screen in some time, the movie theater industry is looking to “F9” as the benchmark for this summer’s blockbusters. The season will be noticeably lighter this year, with fewer releases and more hybrid distribution plans, but film exhibitors are still optimistic that “F9,” along with upcoming offerings like “Black Widow” (July 9) and “The Suicide Squad” (Aug. 6) will drive moviegoers to the theater.

variety.com
