By Vishesh RoyNew Delhi [India], June 26 (ANI): A maverick with the bat, Virat Kohli's heroics with the willow needs no introduction. But the same cannot be said about his tryst with the captaincy. Having taken over from one of the world's best captains in MS Dhoni, he always had tough boots to fill. But his failure to cross the final hurdle in world events has further made his struggle a talking point.