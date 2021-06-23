POLICE REPORTS: HIT-AND-RUN CRASH

Indiana Borough Police have charged an Ernest man with DUI and related crimes from a hit-and-run crash last Saturday morning. Police say that at 12:50 AM on June 19th, officers were called out to a hit-and-run crash in the 500 block of Philadelphia Street. Police found the vehicle two blocks away in the 300 block of Philadelphia Street and were able to initiate a traffic stop. The driver, identified as 24-year-old Timothy Shaffer, Jr., was under the influence of alcohol to a point where he was a danger to himself and others. Shaffer was released to a sober adult.