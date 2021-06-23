Cancel
The VA should consider hyperbaric oxygen as a worthwhile treatment for vets

By Tommy Tuberville
Army Times
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe COVID-19 pandemic dominated the healthcare-related headlines this past year, and rightfully so. While the world focused its attention on the pandemic, other health crises continued in the shadows. So as we begin to put the pandemic in the rearview mirror, it’s time to shine a light on the health crises that have been simmering just beneath the surface. Chief among these is the alarmingly high rate of suicide among U.S. veterans.

