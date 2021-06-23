Claressa Shields returns to the PFL cage in August

It's been less than a month since Claressa Shields made her victorious MMA debut, but it looks like she'll be stepping back into the octagon again soon. Shields just made her MMA debut with a win on June 10th, and promised that she would be back in the ring soon. I don't think anyone was expecting her to be back this soon though. The details are still pretty cloudy, but it looks like her next MMA fight could be happening on August 27th in Florida. Her manager tweeted about the rumors that she would be fighting, but pointed out one very big missing detail.