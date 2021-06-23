Jeffersonville Main Street receives national recognition for 'exceptional commitment'
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Jeffersonville is receiving national recognition again. Jeffersonville Main Street Inc. is a nonprofit organization that has been working to keep the city's downtown area vibrant and thriving. According to a news release, it has once again been certified as a nationally accredited Main Street America program "for its exceptional commitment to preservation-based economic development and community revitalization."