Georgia St. Joseph's/Candler health system shifts to downtime procedures amid ransomware attack

By SC Media
healthleadersmedia.com
 13 days ago

A ransomware attack against Georgia-based St. Joseph’s/Candler on June 17 spurred network outages and forced clinicians into EHR downtime procedures. Five days later, the workforce is continuing to use paper records for patient appointments. St. Joseph’s/Candler is one of the largest health systems in the state, with two hospitals, home health care services, and specialized outpatient and inpatient care.

www.healthleadersmedia.com
