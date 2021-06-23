Georgia St. Joseph's/Candler health system shifts to downtime procedures amid ransomware attack
A ransomware attack against Georgia-based St. Joseph’s/Candler on June 17 spurred network outages and forced clinicians into EHR downtime procedures. Five days later, the workforce is continuing to use paper records for patient appointments. St. Joseph’s/Candler is one of the largest health systems in the state, with two hospitals, home health care services, and specialized outpatient and inpatient care.www.healthleadersmedia.com