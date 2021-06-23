Conan O’Brien went from unknown to major star

Conan O’Brien talks to reporters when his show was launched on TBS. Associated Press

NBC took an unknown and expected him to be a star.

Against all odds, the plan worked.

No one had heard of Conan O’Brien when he took over the late-night NBC time slot occupied for 11 years by David Letterman, who created the vacancy by moving to CBS.

O’Brien’s show premiered on Sept. 13, 1993, and after watching it, I thought O’Brien would be a 13-week wonder — if the show even lasted for 13 weeks.

My first impression was that O’Brien seemed ill-at-ease and nervous, his interviewing skills were primitive and his co-host, Andy Richter, seemed more like a cartoon character than a sidekick.

The show’s long-term prospects weren’t that good.

As it turned out, my calculations were off. Instead of lasting for 13 weeks, he has been around late-night TV for 28 years.

After a shaky start, O’Brien got comfortable doing the show — and viewers got comfortable watching him.

The 28 years did have some potholes, including his ill-fated attempt at hosting “The Tonight Show” and his subsequent departure from NBC.

He landed on his feet on TBS and remained a factor in late-night TV.

The O’Brien era, however, is about to end. O’Brien’s Thursday show, with Jack Black as his special guest, will be his last.

O’Brien is moving on. His next job will be hosting a weekly show on HBO Max the streaming service of HBO.

His first NBC show has showed up online, the same one I blasted 28 years ago. I watched it again, and saw O’Brien with guests John Goodman and Drew Barrymore, and I have to admit it was much better than I remembered it to be.

O’Brien wasn’t afraid to poke fun at himself and his interview with Goodman had some funny moments.

There was a taped opening in which people, including NBC news anchor Tom Brokaw, warned him that he had to be better than Letterman.

Perhaps he might not have been as good as Letterman, but he was good — so good that networks such as ABC wanted him.

Every week the Associated Press would compile a list of the top jokes on late-night TV and O’Brien always had the best material — funnier than Jay Leno and funnier than Letterman.

His transition to the “Tonight Show” had some ragged edges, but NBC decided to take the show away from him and bring back Leno after just a few months.

It was unfair to O’Brien, who was never given a chance to show what he could do.

He moved to TBS in 2010, however, and was able to give that network a niche in late-night for the first time.

He wasn’t without controversy at TBS. On Tuesday he and his guest Seth Rogen started smoking marijuana on the air.

“This is the kind of thing you do when you know it’s over for you,” O’Brien said.

Rogen was impressed saying he was so happy about what happened.

It was a new way for a talk show host to say goodbye.

That incident aside, it’s been an amazing 28 years. When O’Brien started his late-night run, he was a total stranger to viewers. It appeared that he wouldn’t last past the first commercial break. That’s how awkward he looked.

Producer Lorne Michaels, who also is in charge of “Saturday Night Live,” saw something in O’Brien and gave him a chance. That faith was rewarded.

When O’Brien started in 1993, it looked like NBC had made a mistake. Instead it turned out to be one of the best hires the network ever made.

O’Brien was an unknown when he started. But he’s a success at the finish.