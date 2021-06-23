Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

Conan O’Brien went from unknown to major star

By Matt Buckler / Journal Inquirer
Posted by 
Journal Inquirer
Journal Inquirer
 10 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=11YwFk_0acy0ggY00
Conan O’Brien talks to reporters when his show was launched on TBS. Associated Press

NBC took an unknown and expected him to be a star.

Against all odds, the plan worked.

No one had heard of Conan O’Brien when he took over the late-night NBC time slot occupied for 11 years by David Letterman, who created the vacancy by moving to CBS.

O’Brien’s show premiered on Sept. 13, 1993, and after watching it, I thought O’Brien would be a 13-week wonder — if the show even lasted for 13 weeks.

My first impression was that O’Brien seemed ill-at-ease and nervous, his interviewing skills were primitive and his co-host, Andy Richter, seemed more like a cartoon character than a sidekick.

The show’s long-term prospects weren’t that good.

As it turned out, my calculations were off. Instead of lasting for 13 weeks, he has been around late-night TV for 28 years.

After a shaky start, O’Brien got comfortable doing the show — and viewers got comfortable watching him.

The 28 years did have some potholes, including his ill-fated attempt at hosting “The Tonight Show” and his subsequent departure from NBC.

He landed on his feet on TBS and remained a factor in late-night TV.

The O’Brien era, however, is about to end. O’Brien’s Thursday show, with Jack Black as his special guest, will be his last.

O’Brien is moving on. His next job will be hosting a weekly show on HBO Max the streaming service of HBO.

His first NBC show has showed up online, the same one I blasted 28 years ago. I watched it again, and saw O’Brien with guests John Goodman and Drew Barrymore, and I have to admit it was much better than I remembered it to be.

O’Brien wasn’t afraid to poke fun at himself and his interview with Goodman had some funny moments.

There was a taped opening in which people, including NBC news anchor Tom Brokaw, warned him that he had to be better than Letterman.

Perhaps he might not have been as good as Letterman, but he was good — so good that networks such as ABC wanted him.

Every week the Associated Press would compile a list of the top jokes on late-night TV and O’Brien always had the best material — funnier than Jay Leno and funnier than Letterman.

His transition to the “Tonight Show” had some ragged edges, but NBC decided to take the show away from him and bring back Leno after just a few months.

It was unfair to O’Brien, who was never given a chance to show what he could do.

He moved to TBS in 2010, however, and was able to give that network a niche in late-night for the first time.

He wasn’t without controversy at TBS. On Tuesday he and his guest Seth Rogen started smoking marijuana on the air.

“This is the kind of thing you do when you know it’s over for you,” O’Brien said.

Rogen was impressed saying he was so happy about what happened.

It was a new way for a talk show host to say goodbye.

That incident aside, it’s been an amazing 28 years. When O’Brien started his late-night run, he was a total stranger to viewers. It appeared that he wouldn’t last past the first commercial break. That’s how awkward he looked.

Producer Lorne Michaels, who also is in charge of “Saturday Night Live,” saw something in O’Brien and gave him a chance. That faith was rewarded.

When O’Brien started in 1993, it looked like NBC had made a mistake. Instead it turned out to be one of the best hires the network ever made.

O’Brien was an unknown when he started. But he’s a success at the finish.

Community Policy
Journal Inquirer

Journal Inquirer

Manchester, CT
3K+
Followers
350
Post
729K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for Journal Inquirer

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Seth Rogen
Person
David Letterman
Person
Tom Brokaw
Person
Conan O'brien
Person
Andy Richter
Person
Drew Barrymore
Person
John Goodman
Person
Jay Leno
Person
Lorne Michaels
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Major Star#Nbc#Nbc#Cbs#Hbo#Abc#The Associated Press#Tbs
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Celebrities
Related
CelebritiesPosted by
Primetimer

Jimmy Fallon pays tribute to Conan O'Brien

Fallon was among the last late-night hosts to send off his Late Night and Tonight Show predecessor from late-night television. "Congratulations @ConanOBrien. One of the funniest brains in comedy," Fallon tweeted Friday morning. "Without you, I wouldn’t have a job. Thank you for everything. I’ve always said - you can’t spell HBO without at least one of the letters from CONAN." Fallon made his late-night talk show debut with Conan in 2000.
TV & VideosPosted by
Outsider.com

‘Law & Order: Organized Crime’ Star Christopher Meloni Sent Conan O’Brien Special Message Ahead of Late Night Finale

Conan O’Brien has been running the late-night scene since 1993. Over a few decades and thousands of episodes of “Late Night with Conan O’Brien” then “Conan,” O’Brien entertained millions with his hilarious celebrity interviews. Among those wishing him well is “Law & Order: Organized Crime” star Christopher Meloni, who made more than a few appearances on the icon’s late-night talk shows.
CelebritiesDerrick

How Conan O'Brien became late-night royalty

Replacing David Letterman at NBC seemed like a fool's errand. I despised Conan O'Brien for even trying. On Thursday, that fool will retire from the talk show circuit after 28 years, leaving behind one of the zaniest, most memorable runs in TV history.
CelebritiesPosted by
CinemaBlend

Watch SNL Vet Bill Hader Hilariously Lose It As Paul Rudd Crashes Conan O'Brien Interview One Final Time

Saying goodbye to a longtime TV staple is never a fun thing to deal with, but it certainly helps when that TV staple supplies big laughs and manic glee like TBS' Conan does. Conan O'Brien's talk show is indeed ending this week, but not before the host welcomed back SNL alum and social media avoider Bill Hader, whose interview was gloriously derailed by a "surprise" appearance from everyone's favorite person, Paul Rudd, and everyone's favorite movie footage, Paul Rudd's infamous Mac and Me clip.
CelebritiesPosted by
Page Six

Conan O’Brien’s tearjerking farewell to ‘the job I was born to do’

Conan O’Brien admitted his show straddled the line between “smart” and “stupid.”. The talk-show host took the “Conan” stage for the final time Thursday, marking the end of a storied late-night career that spanned 28 years. The chat-fest icon marked the emotional occasion with a poignant — and fittingly sidesplitting — monologue, in which he thanked fans and colleagues for joining him on the ride.
Celebritieshotnewhiphop.com

Conan O'Brien Gets Stoned With Seth Rogen Mid-Interview

It's a big week for Conan O'Brien as he closes out his stint on TBS. TV's longest-running late-night host will finally be stepping away from the talk show domain that he once dominated. Though an HBO Max project is underway, it seems that he's ready to pick up on some new hobbies to occupy his time.
CelebritiesNY Daily News

See Conan O’Brien’s fond goodbye to late-night TV

Conan O’Brien bid a heartfelt goodbye to his TBS show. The funnyman, 58, on Thursday officially said goodbye to 11 seasons of “Conan,” which first premiered in November 2010, and left his fans with some inspiring words. “My advice to anyone watching right now,” said O’Brien, a fixture on late-night...
TV & VideosPopculture

Conan O'Brien Closes out Nearly 30-Year Late-Night Career With Star-Studded Farewell, Emotional Fan Response

After almost three decades on late-night TV across three talk shows, Conan O’Brien bid farewell to audiences Thursday night with his long-running TBS series, Conan. With a colorful career dating back to 1993’s Late Night and a brief stint on The Tonight Show in 2009 before heading to the WarnerMedia Studios network in 2010, O’Brien’s made an everlasting impression on audiences thanks to his wry, self-deprecating humor, prompting fans and stars on social media to express their sincere admiration for the comedian.
CelebritiesDerrick

As Conan O'Brien signs off from late-night TV, celebs salute his wit and wisdom

After a whopping 28-year run on the late-night TV circuit, beloved comedian Conan O'Brien took his final bow Thursday on TBS. During the final episode of "Conan," the talk show host welcomed celebrity guests Will Ferrell and Jack Black before delivering a thoughtful closing monologue that credited several of his colleagues and loved ones as integral to his success.
TV ShowsPosted by
NewsTalk 940 AM

With the Help of Homer Simpson, Conan O’Brien Says Goodbye to His TBS Show and Late Night

Thursday night (June 24th) marked the end of Conan O'Brien's run as a late-night television host, the last 11 years with cable network TBS. I assume like many people in O'Brien's target demographic, I actually forgot that tonight was his last show until highlights started showing up on social media after 10 p.m. The lack of top-of-mind awareness for his show most likely played a role in its reduction from a one-hour show to a 30-minute show in January 2019, just two years before its demise.
CelebritiesPosted by
Distractify

It's Official: Conan O'Brien Is Ending His Show on June 24, 2021

There have been rumors bubbling about the supposed end to Conan O'Brien's namesake talk show for the better part of the two years, but the final episode of his program was finally announced at the tail end of 2020, and fans have been waiting ever since to see what it might bring. Fast-forward to June 2021, and the finale of his longtime fan-favorite show is coming on the 24th. But many fans are wondering what this means for the future of Conan's career.
CelebritiesCNN

Why Conan O'Brien was such a brilliant late-night host

Bill Carter, a media analyst for CNN, covered the television industry for The New York Times for 25 years, and has written four books on TV, including The Late Shift and The War for Late Night. The opinions expressed in this commentary are his own. For the first time since...
TV & Videospurecountry1067.com

Conan O’Brien Exits Late-Night With ‘The Simpsons’, Will Ferrell & Jack Black

Thursday (June 25) marked the end of an era. Conan O’Brien bid farewell to his late-night talk show with the help of Will Ferrell, Jack Black, and The Simpsons. Homer Simpson conducted an exit interview with an animated O’Brien. The full-circle moment found Homer detailing his various jobs over the years including “the stupid job” of being a monorail operator, a jab at O’Brien’s episode “Marge vs The Monorail” which he penned during his tenure as a writer for the award-winning animated series.
CelebritiesKIVI-TV

Conan O'Brien ends TBS late-night show with snark, gratitude

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Conan O'Brien stayed true to form as he wrapped up his TBS late-night show "Conan" after nearly 11 years. He veered between self-deprecating and smart-aleck humor before allowing himself a final note of sentiment. He told viewers they should try to do what they love and...