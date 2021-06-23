Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Sports

Slovakia vs Spain LIVE: Euro 2020 result and reaction today

By Andrew Gamble
Posted by 
The Independent
The Independent
 9 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Iu6GD_0acy0ZSL00

Follow live coverage with Spain in last-chance saloon territory at Euro 2020 knowing they need a win against Slovakia to guarantee themselves a place in the last 16. A draw may prove good enough for Luis Enrique ’s side but it will depend on the result between Sweden and Poland.

After successive draws in their two opening matches , questions are being asked of Spain’s attacking prowess and they must find the answers here - La Roja are no longer considered by many to be among the front-runners for success this summer, but for now the focus is simply on reaching the knockouts .

For Slovakia, the task is altogether more straightforward in terms of mathematics, if not in actual in-game practice: avoid defeat and they are through to the last 16. A defeat will likely see them exit unless they score a few goals in the process.

They put themselves in a good position after the opening match having beaten 10-man Poland , but a dour defeat against Sweden leaves them up against it for the final clash here and they will likely need a stern rearguard action from Milan Skriniar and Co if they are to keep Spain at bay for 90 minutes. Follow all the team news and action here as Slovakia face Spain at Euro 2020.

Community Policy
The Independent

The Independent

162K+
Followers
86K+
Post
79M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Luis Enrique
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Slovakia
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Poland
Country
Spain
Country
Sweden
Place
Europe
News Break
Euro
News Break
Sports
Related
SoccerPosted by
The Independent

Is Sweden vs Slovakia on TV today? Kick-off time, channel and how to watch Euro 2020 fixture

It’s not quite all-or-nothing time for these two nations, but both Sweden and Slovakia know they can take a big step toward the last 16 of Euro 2020 with a positive result on Friday.A victory for Slovakia would in fact guarantee their place in the knock-outs after they beat Poland last time out, though even a point almost certainly means they’ll go through.FOLLOW LIVE: Sweden vs Slovakia live Euro 2020 coverageFor Sweden, they already have a point after getting their hardest game - on paper at least - out of the way first; a 0-0 draw with Spain means...
SoccerPosted by
The Independent

Sweden vs Slovakia confirmed line-ups: Team news ahead of Euro 2020 fixture today

Sweden will hope to have more possession and more goal threat against Slovakia than they did in their opening game against Spain - though the end justified the means there as they earned a 0-0 draw.Alexander Isak was a sporadic and impressive threat there and he’ll bear watching for Milan Skriniar and co this time around too - though the Inter Milan defender really impressed in Slovakia’s own first game, a 2-1 win over Poland.FOLLOW LIVE: Sweden vs Slovakia build-up and team news this afternoonHe smashed in the winner there to put Slovakia in with a great chance of...
Soccergoal.com

Euro 2020 matchday LIVE: Hungary vs France, Portugal vs Germany, Spain vs Poland updates, news and TV reaction

Cheers for sticking with us today. We'll be back tomorrow with even more Euro 2020 action – same time, same place. "We have to win on Wednesday to stay in the tournament. We need to believe in ourselves. Gerard [Moreno] hadn’t missed a penalty all season, I believe in him to score them. The message is to keep believing in ourselves. We’re going to give our all to be in the next round.”
SoccerPosted by
The Independent

Euro 2020 LIVE: England vs Czech Republic reaction plus early Portugal vs France team news

England can watch all the action unfold in the last group phase encounters at Euro 2020 in comfort having secured top spot in Group D on Tuesday.Another Raheem Sterling goal left them in first place ahead of Croatia, Czech Republic and Scotland, who exited after defeat, and now Gareth Southgate’s side will watch to find out who they will face in the round of 16. Their opponents will come from Group F, with all four nations there still having the possibility to progress, as Germany face Hungary and Portugal play France with the reigning champions still needing a result...
SoccerPosted by
SPORTbible

Slovakia vs Spain Prediction And Odds

Spain will square off with Slovakia in their final Euro 2020 game in Seville on Wednesday evening - with a place in the last-16 on the line. Incredibly, Spain are still aiming for their first win during this summer's European showpiece - and they will need to make a statement tonight or face the risk of being dumped out of the competition entirely.
SoccerPosted by
The Independent

Euro 2020 Slovakia vs Spain player ratings: Dúbravka’s poor display stuns Sarabia stars

Spain have qualified for the last 16 at Euro 2020 after an improved display in their blistering 5-0 win over Slovakia.Luis Enrique’s side had early chances including a penalty which was taken by Álvaro Morato and saved by Martin Dúbravka.Spain continued to be dominant throughout the half and Dúbravka scored a howler of an own goal by tapping the ball into the back of the net.Aymeric Laporte then doubled Spain’s lead as Gerard Moreno drew Dúbravka out of goal to allow the defender to head home.The second half saw more Spain dominance which ended in a well-worked goal by Pablo...
SoccerPosted by
The Independent

Croatia vs Spain live stream: How to watch Euro 2020 fixture online and on TV today

Croatia and Spain meet on Monday in the Euro 2020 last 16, both nations hoping to prolong their stay at a tournament in which they have yet to fire on full cylinders.Despite a tough start to the group stage, Croatia rallied and ensured their qualification to the knock-out rounds with a fine win over Scotland in the last round of games, with Luka Modric once more showing his class.Spain finished second in Group E after really struggling to click in the final third - until their own last game, when Slovakia imploded and Luis Enrique’s side put five past...
SoccerESPN

La Liga fixtures 2021-22: Barcelona-Real Madrid Clasico on Oct. 24

Barcelona will host Real Sociedad on the opening weekend of the 2021-22 La Liga season while Real Madrid visit Alaves with the first Clasico of the campaign on the weekend of Oct. 24, the Spanish football federation (RFEF) announced. Champions Atletico Madrid, meanwhile, will begin the defence of their La...
Premier LeaguePosted by
newschain

Football rumours: Is Rui Patricio bound for Serie A?

Rui Patricio could be swapping the Premier League for Serie A, as Roma prepare to make an approach for the Portuguese international according to the Daily Mirror. The 33-year-old has made 112 appearances for Wolves but Jose Mourinho is said to be eager on landing thegoalkeeper. Aston Villa are looking...
Soccerchatsports.com

Croatia vs Spain, Euro 2020: Live blog, goals, highlights, updates

It’s time for Spain vs Croatia in the Euro 2020 Round of 16! Luis Enrique and his troops face a tough test against the 2018 World Cup runners-up on the road to the quarterfinals. We’ve already seen the Netherlands and Portugal exit the tournament in the Round of 16, and...
Soccer90min.com

2021/22 La Liga fixtures released

The fixtures for the 2021/2022 La Liga season have been revealed, including the dates for this campaign's two 'El Clasico' matches. Atletico Madrid are the reigning champions and both Barcelona and Real Madrid will be desperate to wrestle the trophy back off Diego Simeone's side. Atleti begin their title defence...
Premier Leaguewhathifi.com

Switzerland vs Spain live stream: how to watch Euro 2020 quarter-finals for free

Switzerland goalkeeper Yann Sommer saved Kylian Mbappé's penalty to see the Swiss though to the quarter-finals of Euro 2020 and a meeting with Luis Enrique's Spain in St Petersburg. Can Switzerland prove the doubters wrong a second time The game is free to watch in HD on ITV and the ITV Hub online. Make sure you know how to watch a Switzerland vs Spain live stream on Friday, 2nd July, wherever you are in the world.