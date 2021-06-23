OBITUARY: Doreen V. Landing, 1932-2021

Doreen Landing was born November 1, 1932 in Verwood, Saskatchewan Canada to Theodore and Ina Wenaus. Doreen was the youngest of eight children and in 1934 moved to Ashland, Oregon. Doreen attended Ashland Highschool where she was a cheerleader and excelled in numerous sports. During her senior year of High School, she met the love of her life, Dale Landing. In 1951 Doreen and Dale married and later welcomed two beautiful children, Michael Landing (1953) and Marla Landing (1955). In 1955 the Landing Family moved to Eureka, CA where Dale began working for Levi Zentner Produce. In 1962 Doreen and Dale started Dale Landing Wholesale Produce supplying the North Coast from Garberville, CA to Bandon, OR.