Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Eureka, CA

OBITUARY: Doreen V. Landing, 1932-2021

By LoCO Staff
lostcoastoutpost.com
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDoreen Landing was born November 1, 1932 in Verwood, Saskatchewan Canada to Theodore and Ina Wenaus. Doreen was the youngest of eight children and in 1934 moved to Ashland, Oregon. Doreen attended Ashland Highschool where she was a cheerleader and excelled in numerous sports. During her senior year of High School, she met the love of her life, Dale Landing. In 1951 Doreen and Dale married and later welcomed two beautiful children, Michael Landing (1953) and Marla Landing (1955). In 1955 the Landing Family moved to Eureka, CA where Dale began working for Levi Zentner Produce. In 1962 Doreen and Dale started Dale Landing Wholesale Produce supplying the North Coast from Garberville, CA to Bandon, OR.

lostcoastoutpost.com
Community Policy
View All 1 Commentsarrow_down
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Eureka, CA
Obituaries
State
Oregon State
Local
California Obituaries
City
Eureka, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Obituary#Christmas Gifts#Gardening#High School#The Landing Family#Eureka Bowling#The Lost Coast Outpost
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Obituaries
News Break
Home & Garden
Related
EuropePosted by
CBS News

Vatican indicts 10, including cardinal, for financial crimes

The Vatican on Saturday announced that it is charging 10 people with financial crimes, including a prominent Italian cardinal. The charges included embezzlement, money laundering, fraud, extortion and abuse of office relating to financial investments the financial arm of the Vatican made in London in 2018. Cardinal Giovanni Angelo Becciu,...
New York City, NYPosted by
The Hill

Five things to know about the Trump Organization indictment

New York prosecutors on Thursday unveiled the first charges in their grand jury investigation into the Trump Organization, charging the former president’s company and its chief financial officer (CFO), Allen Weisselberg , with tax-related crimes. Prosecutors allege a 15-year scheme in which the Trump Organization compensated Weisselberg in a manner...