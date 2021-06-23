Cancel
Shreveport, LA

Summer heat returns Wednesday

By Andrew Brightman
KSLA
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Good morning and happy Wednesday! As we hit midweek we are tracking rising heat and humidity on the way for region as a ridge will start to build over the ArkLaTex. Temperatures today will be around the 90 degree mark with the increased mugginess making it feel significantly warmer. This is something you can expect to last the rest of the week and into the weekend as well. There is some potential that we could see a pop up shower or two over the weekend especially once we get to Sunday with more wet weather possible as we look ahead to next week.

