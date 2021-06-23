Cancel
Team GB name 11-strong Olympic boxing squad packed with talent

The Guardian
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBoxing is likely to be one of the sports that offers Team GB the best opportunity to win medals at the Tokyo Olympics and Wednesday’s announcement of the squad of seven men and four women confirmed its depth and quality. Olympic boxing often resembles a lottery because so much depends on wayward judges and the vagaries of the draw. Yet this squad looks to be at least as strong as its London 2012 counterpart which won five medals.

