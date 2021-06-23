Team GB name 11-strong Olympic boxing squad packed with talent

Hege Riise’s Team GB women’s football team are now in the thick of their preparations for this summer’s Olympic games in Tokyo.It is only the second time that a team has been entered for the competition: it was a requirement as hosts of London 2012 but an agreement could not be reached between the home nations’ associations to field a squad in 2016.Manchester City midfielder Caroline Weir is one of only three non-English players to have been called up, with fellow Scot Kim Little and Wales’ Sophie Ingle also getting the nod. Her first time at an Olympics is...