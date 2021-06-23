Exploding sour dough on overnight rise

Sometimes things don’t work as planned, so it is good to have a plan B just in case. Having a pullman pan lined with parchment or a focaccia tray ready is always a good idea if your dough doesn’t seem to be developing the way it should during bulk. That is what happened today to this dough, it just seemed much wetter and looser than I recall when I made this recipe a year ago. I’m pretty sure I didn’t measure incorrectly so I wonder if the flours have just absorbed quite a bit of the moisture from the air lately as it has been humid. Regardless baking this lean dough as a pan loaf seems to have worked. This is a 78% hydration 20% whole einkorn and 9% whole red fife sourdough bread. I had black and white sesame seeds left over on the tray from seeding the baguettes so decided to top this loaf with the seeds and I’m glad I did.