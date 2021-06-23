Exploding sour dough on overnight rise

This is very loosely based on the recipe from Modernist Cuisine. I found myself searching for variations and I was pleasantly surprised to find a few solid contenders, including a great looking Chocolate Sourdough Noir on the Clever Carrot website. One of the websites copied Modernists recipe, almost getting it right except for one pretty major goof. Instead of 1/8 tsp of active dry yeast, the writer listed 8 grams - a heaping tsp. And dummy that I am, that was the recipe I used. I recently purchased a block of fresh yeast, so any recipe that calls for dry yeast I just convert the amount to compensate. Imagine, if you will, what my kitchen smelled like when I added approximately 20 grams of fresh yeast to the mix!! 🤣 I was mortally afraid I had screwed the pooch - but much to my amazement the bread came out just fantastic!!