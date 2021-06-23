Cancel
Food & Drinks

Exploding sour dough on overnight rise

By The Found Cottage
thefreshloaf.com
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSourdough has a mind of it's own, and can be more or less active depending how it's been treated, especially with regards to temperature. I wouldn't worry too much about it. You can re-use the spilled dough, but if it has skinned-over, fold it in well so the skin will soften and re-absorb.

www.thefreshloaf.com
