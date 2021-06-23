Career fair held today at Tulsa Expo Square

TULSA, Okla. — The Oklahoma Employment Security Commission (OESC) is hosting a career fair at the Tulsa Expo Square - River Spirit Expo on June 23 to provide employers a chance to connect with those looking for employment opportunities.

Doors open at 9 a.m. to the general public and close at 4 p.m. A similar event will be held Friday in Oklahoma City.

Those looking for employment opportunities are encouraged to register at http://regpack.com/reg/oesc21.

Employers can register to participate in the event at http://regpack.com/reg/OESC.

