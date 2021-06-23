Q&A: Blondie’s Debbie Harry On The Band’s First Trip To Havana And New Documentary

“Being hot never hurts!” Debbie Harry famously said. And she was right. The Blondie frontwoman was hot – but not always in the way that was expected of her, or of women in general at the time. Never anything less than true to herself and her punk, independent spirit, hers was a rare and interesting beauty. And her Blondie look – the heart-shaped face and sculpted cheekbones; the eyes framed with clumpy spider lashes and thick eyeshadow; and, of course, the wild platinum blonde hair – remains instantly recognisable to this day. As Harry turns 76, British Vogue take a look at her most memorable beauty looks.