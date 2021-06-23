Q&A: Blondie’s Debbie Harry On The Band’s First Trip To Havana And New Documentary

For six-weeks in the hot summer of 1969, Harlem’s Mount Morris Park (now Marcus Garvey Park) was a hub of music and community. Families and neighbours in the predominantly Black neighbourhood filled the park for the Harlem Cultural Festival, a joyful music celebration that featured a who’s who of musical artists, comedians and activists. Everyone from Steve Wonder to Nina Simone, Sly and the Family Stone to the 5th Dimension, Ray Barretto to Gladys Knight and the Pips, David Ruffin to Jesse Jackson and many more graced the stage. Although it was 100 miles south of Woodstock, which took place that same summer, and was filmed by Hal Tulchin, the festival never received the respect it deserved. Instead, the footage was tucked away in a basement—unseen for 50 years.