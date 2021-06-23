Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Economy

Southwest CEO Gary Kelly to hand reins to insider Robert Jordan

By Ankit Ajmera Tracy Rucinski
Posted by 
Reuters
Reuters
 9 days ago

June 23 (Reuters) - Southwest Airlines Co (LUV.N) said on Wednesday long-time Chief Executive Officer Gary Kelly will step down next year and be succeeded by insider Robert Jordan as the company pushes past the coronavirus pandemic that hammered travel demand.

Low-cost carrier Southwest took an aggressive strategy during the pandemic, launching service to more than a dozen new cities and sealing a major aircraft order with Boeing Co (BA.N). It has said it expects to stop burning cash by June.

"The challenges more than anything are executing as we come out of the pandemic," Jordan told Reuters.

"We have a lot of hiring to do and it's a very competitive hiring environment out there," he said.

Jordan, 60, joined the airline in 1988, and has served in roles including director of revenue accounting and corporate controller, among others. He will take charge effective Feb. 1, 2022.

Kelly, 66, became the CEO in 2004, has led Southwest through some of the airline industry's most turbulent times over its 50-year history.

As CEO, he spearheaded several initiatives, including the acquisition of AirTran Airways, the launch of international destinations for the first time in Southwest's history, and the introduction of the Boeing 737 MAX 8 into the airline's fleet.

Jordan was also involved in the AirTran deal and led the development of the company's new e-commerce platform and its Rapid Rewards loyalty program.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2YFbRS_0acxzQaV00
A Southwest Airlines Boeing 737-800 plane is seen at Los Angeles International Airport (LAX) in the Greater Los Angeles Area, California, U.S., April 10, 2017. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

During the pandemic, he played a key role in reducing the airline's labor costs and avoiding layoffs and furloughs, the company said.

Southwest's shares were down 0.8% at $55.32 in early afternoon. The stock has more than tripled in value during Kelly's tenure.

"There’s a lot to step into," Jordan said, adding that his first areas of focus will be ensuring a stable transition and getting out with team members.

Southwest did not consider any external candidates for the job, Kelly said.

"We’ll continue to stabilize the company coming out of this pandemic and be ready for what I hope will be a really strong 2022 with a lot of momentum," he said.

This is the latest transition at the top at a major U.S. airline.

Rival United Airlines (UAL.O) last year named insider Scott Kirby to succeed Oscar Munoz to the top job.

Kirby landed at United from American Airlines (AAL.O) in 2016 after the board passed over him as a potential leader.

Following Kirby's departure, American elevated Robert Isom, then chief operating officer, to the role of president. Isom is heir apparent to American Chief Executive Doug Parker.

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Community Policy
Reuters

Reuters

140K+
Followers
169K+
Post
79M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Doug Parker
Person
Scott Kirby
Person
Robert Jordan
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Southwest Airlines Co#Boeing Co Lrb Ba N#Airtran Airways#Rapid Rewards#United Airlines
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
American Airlines
News Break
Economy
News Break
Boeing
Related
Economycaribjournal.com

Southwest Airlines Names Next CEO

Southwest Airlines has announced its next chief executive officer. The company’s current CEO, Gary Kelly, has announced plans to relinquish his title as CEO in early 2022. When that happens, current Executive Vice President of Corporate Services Bob Jordan will take over as the carrier’s next CEO. Jordan is a...
IndustryWNCY

Boeing taps former GE executive Brian West as CFO

(Reuters) -Boeing Co on Wednesday named former General Electric executive Brian West as its chief financial officer, more than two months after the planemaker announced the surprise retirement of long-time financial head Greg Smith. West, who will take charge on Aug. 27, spent 16 years at GE, where he served...
EconomyBusiness Insider

Boeing Appoints Brian West As EVP And CFO

(RTTNews) - Boeing Co. (BA) said that it has appointed Brian West as its executive vice president and chief financial officer effective August 27, 2021. West succeeds Greg Smith, who previously announced his plans to retire, effective in early July. Boeing has appointed Dave Dohnalek, currently Boeing's senior vice president...
Economybreakingtravelnews.com

Jordan to take over as Southwest chief executive next year

Southwest Airlines has announced that chairman and chief executive, Gary Kelly, will transition roles in early 2022, becoming the executive chairman of the low-cost carrier. Executive vice president corporate services, Robert Jordan, will take up the role of chief executive from February next year. Jordan also will join the board.
EconomyStreet.Com

Southwest Pares Decline as CEO Gary Kelly Hints at International Growth

Southwest Airlines (LUV) - Get Report shares turned higher Thursday after outgoing CEO Gary Kelly said the carrier could look to international markets in order to accelerate its planned expansion. Speaking with TheStreet's founder, Jim Cramer, on CNBC, Kelly said the domestically-focused carrier has "all kinds of growth opportunities" given...
EconomyCNBC

Full interview with Southwest's Gary Kelly on stepping down as CEO, airline expansion and more

Southwest Airlines CEO Gary Kelly will step down next year, capping more than 17 years at the helm, where he grew the carrier and guided it through crises from the Great Recession to the Covid-19 pandemic. Kelly will hold the role of executive chairman until “at least” 2026, the company said. He joined "Squawk on the Street" to discuss his departure as well as the outlook for the airline.
EconomyRepublic

Longtime Southwest CEO will step down next year

DALLAS — Southwest Airlines said Wednesday that longtime CEO Gary Kelly will step down in February and be succeeded by another veteran at the nation’s fourth-largest airline. The new CEO will be Robert Jordan, the executive vice president of corporate services. Southwest said Kelly, 66, plans to remain executive chairman...
Aerospace & DefenseInvestor's Business Daily

New Southwest CEO To Oversee Huge Boeing Order, Major Expansion

Southwest Airlines (LUV) CEO Gary Kelly announced Wednesday that after more than 17 years at the helm he will step down next year and join the airline's board as executive chairman. LUV stock fell. Robert Jordan, the current vice president of corporate services, will succeed Kelly on Feb. 1, 2022.
EconomyBusiness Insider

Southwest Airlines CEO Gary Kelly To Become Executive Chairman

(RTTNews) - Southwest Airlines Co. (LUV) said Wednesday that Chairman and chief executive officer Gary Kelly will transition roles in early 2022, becoming the airline's Executive Chairman with the desire to serve in that role through at least 2026 at the discretion of the board. Executive Vice President Corporate Services...
EconomyPosted by
The Motley Fool

Why American Airlines Stock Lost Altitude in June

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) can't find enough workers to fly its full schedule, and that is weighing on the stock. Shares of American fell 12.5% in June, according to data provided by S&P Global Market Intelligence, as the airline trimmed its summer schedule. So what. What a difference a year...
Tarrant County, TXKilleen Daily Herald

American Airlines suing reservations company Sabre for new service that favors Delta

American Airlines is suing neighboring reservations technology provider Sabre Holdings over a new technology portal that the carrier says favors competitor Delta Air Lines. In a lawsuit filed this week in Tarrant County, Texas, American claims that a “New Airline Storefront” by reservations firm Sabre hurts American with “inaccurate and misleading” information on the airline’s products and that it gives extra incentives to travel agencies to book higher-end tickets on Delta.
EconomyZacks.com

3 Airline Stocks to Watch in 2H as Air-Travel Scene Brightens

UAL - Free Report) former CEO Oscar Munoz, caused an untold misery to airlines last year. With air-travel demand touching a nadir, most airline companies incurred losses in each of the four quarters of 2020. Reflecting the hardships, the Zacks Airline industry declined 26.4% last year. Image Source: Zacks Investment...