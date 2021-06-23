Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Video Games

CD Projekt continues to improve Cyberpunk after Sony store comeback

By Reuters
Posted by 
Reuters
Reuters
 10 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2SL1sg_0acxzLQ600
Boxes with CD Projekt's game Cyberpunk 2077 are displayed in Warsaw, Poland, Dec. 14, 2020. REUTERS/Kacper Pempel

June 23 (Reuters) - Polish game developer CD Projekt (CDR.WA) continues to improve its flagship "Cyberpunk 2077" game after it returned to Sony's (6758.T) PlayStation Store this week, the company's Chief Financial Officer Piotr Nielubowicz said on Wednesday.

The game, featuring Hollywood star Keanu Reeves, was pulled from Sony's PlayStation Store in December shortly after its debut as gamers complained about glitches. read more

CD Projekt has been working to fix the game after its rocky debut, and released a patch in March, for example, that included multiple fixes. read more

Nielubowicz, speaking at a conference, said: "Of course, some players waited for Cyberpunk to appear in this store, therefore the initial sale is for sure higher."

He said the company would not give an exact sales number, though, before the game reached milestones, without elaborating.

Cyberpunk sold nearly 14 million copies last year but the company did not provide new sales data on Wednesday. Analysts expect the game's return to PlayStation Store could give it a boost.

"We are not going to end this process (of fixing the game). We have the inner conviction that we will do it as long as necessary," Nielubowicz added.

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Community Policy
Reuters

Reuters

140K+
Followers
170K+
Post
79M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Keanu Reeves
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Playstation Store#Cd Projekt#Cd Projekt#Polish#Playstation Store
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Technology
News Break
Video Games
News Break
Cyberpunk 2077
News Break
SONY
Related
Video Gameswmleader.com

‘Cyberpunk 2077’ is back in the PlayStation Store

As promised, Sony has restored Cyberpunk 2077 on the PlayStation Store following two major patches. For now, developer CD Projekt Red is recommending players stick to the PS4 Pro and PS5 versions of the game as the base PS4 version still has some “performance issues.” It also reiterated that a free next-gen upgrade will land in the second half of the year.
Video GamesNews Ledge

Cyberpunk 2077 Returns to PSN, But Sony Says Don’t Play It On PS4

It’s been six months since Sony pulled Cyberpunk 2077 from the PlayStation Store. A plethora of bugs plagued the highly anticipated title and ultimately led to the game being dumped from PlayStation’s marketplace. In recent months, the game’s developer CD Projekt Red has been busy releasing patches and hotfixes in a bid to fix the game enough to get it back on the store.
Video Gamesmarketresearchtelecast.com

Cyberpunk 2077: Sony does not recommend buying it for PS4; warning message

Sony Interactive Entertainment made official on Monday, June 21, the return of Cyberpunk 2077 to the PS Store, its portal for buying digital games. However, the game file on this portal makes it explicit in all its versions, including the Spanish one, that its purchase is not recommended to play it on the standard PS4 model. Similarly, CD Projekt has made explicit on Twitter that the ideal is to play it on PlayStation 4 Pro or PS5, where it runs with greater stability and visual fidelity.
Video GamesKotaku

Cyberpunk 2077 Is Back on PSN But Still Broken, Sony Warns

Cyberpunk 2077 is finally back on the PlayStation Store to purchase after 187 days in exile. During that time CD Projekt Red’s open world sci-fi RPG has received a handful of patches and hotfixes, but apparently not enough to completely fix the game on PS4. Even now, Sony is still recommending players stay away from that older console version of the game.
Video GamesGame Informer Online

As Cyberpunk 2077 Returns To PlayStation Store, Sony Offers Warning About PS4 Version

When Cyberpunk 2077 launched, the game had more troubles beyond simple bugs and glitches. The road leading up to the game's release was rife with reports of studio crunch, rushed visions, and a cacophony of confusing timelines. That much was evident upon its release with Cyberpunk 2077 giving players a very different experience than what was promised. The disconnect between the product and its promise was so vast, in fact, that Sony quickly took down the game from its storefront and offered up refunds for gamers displeased with what CD Projekt Red had to offer. Sony promised it would return if, and only if, the Polish studio could make right by consumers and deliver the game that was advertised. Now that we've had numerous massive patches go live, the futuristic game is back on the PlayStation Store, but not without a warning for PS4 players.
Video GamesTechSpot

CD Projekt Red recommends base PlayStation 4 users avoid the freshly reinstated Cyberpunk 2077

Recap: To say that CD Projekt Red's release of Cyberpunk 2077 was a fiasco might be something of an understatement. The studio was not honest about the project's condition on last-gen consoles. It hyped the game using PC demos, leading players to believe console versions to be in the same playable state. The much-delayed bug-ridden mess ended up leaving CDPR with egg on its face.
MoviesComicBook

WitcherCon Schedule Announced by Netflix and CD Projekt Red

Netflix and CD Projekt Red have officially announced the schedule for WitcherCon, the upcoming virtual fan event set to take place on July 9th. The two companies previously teased big reveals for the event, and while it is known that no new Witcher video games will be announced, just about everything else is seemingly on the docket. And there are plenty of other Witcher projects in the works that the two could be set to share just about anything from.
Video GamesInverse

Cyberpunk 2077 PS4 re-release exposes CD Projekt Red's biggest mistake

Has any game lost more goodwill faster than Cyberpunk 2077?. Infamous for its troubled launch, onslaught of bugs, and subsequent removal from the PlayStation Store, Cyberpunk 2077 stands in a league of its own. Now, six months after its initial launch, Cyberpunk 2077 is back on the PlayStation Store, though...
Video Gameswccftech.com

Cyberpunk 2077 New Mod Introduces DLSS Improvements

A new Cyberpunk 2077 mod that has been released online this week introduces some welcome improvement to NVIDIA DLSS. The DLSS 2.2 Update mod replaces the DLSS 2.1 database included in the game with the DLSS 2.2 one found in Rainbow Six: Siege, as such improving image quality while moving at high speeds with a vehicle and reducing ghosting artifacts.
Video GamesPlayStation LifeStyle

Cyberpunk 2077 Returns to the PlayStation Store, Sony Recommends Not Playing on a Base PS4, More Fixes and Updates Later This Year

Cyberpunk 2077, the game that was so buggy on launch that Sony was forced to pull it just a week after release thanks in part to CD Projekt RED’s mishandling of the situation, returns to the PlayStation Store today. Sony announced that the game is back on the PlayStation Store on its official Twitter account, and stated that “work on the PS4 version” will continue throughout the year with promises of further fixes and updates. Additionally, it recommends that users play the game on either a PS4 Pro or PS5 console “for the best experience,” leaving base PS4 and PS4 Slim owners out in the cold.
Video GamesPlayStation LifeStyle

Don’t Expect a New Witcher Game at July’s WitcherCon, Says CD Projekt RED

CD Projekt RED has told fans not to expect a new Witcher game at next month’s WitcherCon. On July 9th, the developer will be hosting a global digital event to celebrate The Witcher franchise in collaboration with streaming giant Netflix. The event will be livestreamed on both Netflix and CD Projekt RED’s YouTube and Twitch channels. What you can expect is behind-the-scenes looks and deep dives into the making of The Witcher games, Netflix series, and more.
Video GamesGamespot

Hideo Kojima's Next Game Could Be Exclusive To Xbox

In a big shakeup from his last game, Death Stranding, it's looking like Hideo Kojima is going to partner with Microsoft for a new Xbox game next. Insider Jeff Grubb reports that Microsoft and Kojima have signed a letter of intent for a new game. This is not an official binding contract, importantly, but it seems to point to the possibility that Kojima's next game will be made for Xbox (the name that Microsoft gives to Xbox and PC games). Grubb cited the information to his unnamed sources.