Bears Announce Partnerships With BetRivers, Rivers Casino

Amongst the mullets and mayhem down in Myrtle Beach, the Coastal Carolina Chanticleers had their first prospect drafted to the NFL since 2017 when the Philadelphia Eagles selected Tarron Jackson in Round 6. As we look forward to the college football season, more potential prospects come from the program in the 2022 NFL Draft, including tight end Isaiah Likely. Once an unranked and under-recruited wide receiver, his unlikely journey to college football could end with him being one of the top tight ends in the class.