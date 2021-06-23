Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Designers & Collections

Gigi Hadid On Wearing A Tux In Ralph Lauren’s Latest Fragrance Campaign And Lessons She’s Learned From Ralph

By Celia Shatzman
Posted by 
Forbes
Forbes
 11 days ago
Cover picture for the article

What if you could capture the perfect night in a bottle? That’s exactly what Ralph Lauren Fragrances did with Ralph’s Club Eau de Parfum, their new masculine scent that was inspired by Ralph Lauren’s one-night-only fall 2019 fashion show, which was opened by Gigi Hadid. She stars in the ensemble campaign, along with model, artist and actor Luka Sabbat; musician, actor and model Lucky Blue Smith; and artist Fai Khadra. As part of the celebration surrounding the launch, Ralph Lauren Fragrances is introducing a virtual Ralph’s Club experience in August, an augmented reality destination where people from all over the globe can attend live events, unlock exclusive features and mingle with talent, via QR code technology.

www.forbes.com
Community Policy
Forbes

Forbes

231K+
Followers
57K+
Post
165M+
Views
ABOUT

The world’s leading voice for entrepreneurial success and free enterprise.

 https://www.forbes.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Virginia State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lucky Blue Smith
Person
Luka Sabbat
Person
Gigi Hadid
Person
Ralph Lauren
Person
Fai Khadra
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fragrance
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Arts
News Break
Fashion
News Break
Designers & Collections
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Beauty & Fashion
News Break
Celebrities
Related
CelebritiesPosted by
FootwearNews

Justin Bieber Matches His Socks to Hailey Baldwin’s Hot Pink Minidress for Peak Couple’s Style

Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin continue to prove time and time again why they are couple style goals. As shared by Baldwin’s stylist Maeve Reilly, the married couple coordinated their looks with ease for their trip abroad this past week. For the outing, the model herself popped in a hot pink long-sleeve dress from Madga Butrym; the silk design features a ruched skirt and a plunging neckline, available for $1,725 at Luisaviaroma.
Designers & CollectionsPosted by
Vogue Magazine

Boots for Summer? Lily Aldridge, Adut Akech, And More Make the Case

All products featured on Vogue are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. Sandal season is in full force, but some of the most stylish stars are zigging while everyone else is zagging. Instead of the tried-and-true sandal/dress combo, summer dresses and boot outfits have been populating street style images. Turns out, there’s no need to wait until fall to wear those combat boots.
MakeupIn Style

Gigi Hadid Swears by This $5 Concealer That's Casually Still on Sale Post-Prime Day

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission. It's not every day you come across an affordable beauty basic that's beloved by both makeup-savvy supermodels and broke college students. But with 55,000 glowing five-star ratings on Amazon, Maybelline's under-$10 Instant Age Rewind Concealer has proven itself worthy of gracing the makeup bags of celebrity artists and sleep-deprived amateurs alike. Even Gigi Hadid is on board with its brightening and color-correcting properties (she is the face of Maybelline, after all), but make no mistake - this holy grail concealer is her go-to for good reason.
Celebritiesfashionweekdaily.com

Daily News: Britney Spears Breaks Her Silence In Court, Miley Cyrus’ Pride Special, Chanel’s Centennial, Plus Gigi Hadid’s Latest Campaign!

Britney Spears is in court today to address her 13-year-long conservatorship. It’s the first time the pop star has spoken out against her father, Jamie, and his unlawful claim over her $60 million net worth. The star delivered an impassioned speech in the California court hearing (appearing virtually). Spears said that she felt the need for an open court hearing due to how the industry has “done a good job at exploiting” her life thus far. “They should listen to what I have to say,” she continued. Her statement added, “A lot has happened since two years ago, the last time I was in court. I don’t think I was heard on any level when I came to court last time.” The mom-of-two detailed what was happening behind the scenes on her 2018 tour, whereby she was forced to change her medication. “Not only did my family not do a goddamn thing, my dad was all for it,” she said. “I’ve lied and told the whole world I’m okay and I”m happy. If I said that enough, maybe I’d become happy. … I’m in shock. I’m traumatized. … I’m so angry it’s insane.” The Louisiana-born performer also said that she didn’t know she could petition to end the conservatorship and that, as a result, she has no trust in people anymore and feels like she can’t “live a full life” due to the “abusive conservatorship.” Updates to follow.
YogaPosted by
FootwearNews

Bella Hadid Perfects Model-Off-Duty Style in a Mesh Top, Peek-a-Boo Yoga Pants & Lugged Sneakers

Bella Hadid gave street style fans a look into her easygoing off-duty tastes again this morning. The model ran errands across New York today in effortlessly cool attire, opting for an all-black ensemble with a retro-chic appeal. The outfit kicked off with a mesh short-sleeve top complete with a stitched print and a bralette layered underneath; the design comes from Le Gatte Jeans, a vintage line that was a hit from Italy decades ago.
Beauty & FashionPosted by
FootwearNews

Hailey Baldwin Perfects Parisian Street Style in a Cutout Knit Dress & Sky-High Sandals

Hailey Baldwin tapped into French street style with ease today as she joined her husband Justin Bieber for a date. Stepping out after lunch in Paris, the model and her singer hubby showed off their elevated taste in coordinating attire. Baldwin’s look featured a cutout knit dress with a halter silhouette while Bieber decided on a pinstripe suit and a collared dress shirt.
BusinessWwd.com

Ralph Lauren Unveils Ralph’s Club Fragrance and Virtual Experience

Ralph Lauren Corp. is launching its biggest fragrance to date — Ralph’s Club — supported by a virtual reality club of the same name that was inspired by the Ralph’s Club fashion experience in downtown Manhattan in fall 2019. Ralph’s Club, which launches on ralphlauren.com in the U.S. on Wednesday...
Designers & Collectionsthezoereport.com

Gigi Hadid's $35 Jeans Can Be Styled In So Many Different Ways

These days, high-street fashion brands are generating just as much buzz with each collection as luxury houses do. One way labels like H&M and UNIQLO attract interest is by teaming up with popular designer labels. Just this year alone, you had collabs such as H&M x Simone Rocha, Target with Christopher John Rogers, and UNIQLO x JW Anderson. Thanks to these partnerships, it’s easier than ever to invest in more affordable versions of your favorite contemporary brands. Celebrities, it turns out, are fans of this too, as evidenced by Gigi Hadid’s Brock Collection x H&M outfit. The model got her hands on several pieces from the new launch — a floral tank and a pair of straight-leg blue jeans — for a complete look that was under $50.
Businessinputmag.com

Ralph Lauren is the latest fashion giant to get into esports

Ralph Lauren will outfit not only the U.S. Olympic Team this summer, but also an esports franchise for the very first time. The brand is now the official outfitter of G2 Esports, a global gaming brand with teams in several divisions and millions of fans. Together, Ralph Lauren and G2...
Beauty & FashionWho What Wear

Hailey Bieber Wore the Buzzy Shoe Brand Fashion People Adore

Hailey Bieber's shoe collection is a constant source of shopping inspiration. It always has been and likely always will be, as she's a fashion person through and through. While she's often photographed in heels or sneakers, it's basically summer out there, so sandals it is right now. The sandals she...
Designers & CollectionsPopSugar

Celebrity Stylist Maeve Reilly Reveals Her Favorite Affordable Fashion Brands

As the mastermind behind some of the most memorable style moments from Ciara, Hailey Bieber, and Megan Fox (yes, she was the one who styled Megan in that now-famous sheer Mugler dress at the Billboard Awards!), celebrity stylist Maeve Reilly knows a few things about a sexy summer look. The stylist has teamed up with PayPal for its Pay in 4 Program, making it easier for customers to shop from retailers in four interest-free payments. Maeve asked her 757,000 Instagram followers to help her shop an outfit from Farfetch using the program. "Coming out of the pandemic, it's a really great option for people who are being conscious of their spending," Maeve told us about her new partnership.
Designers & Collectionscrfashionbook.com

Every Look From Ralph Lauren Pre-Fall 2021

Ralph Lauren is having a big moment right now. The brand just announced that they are launching a virtual fragrance club in the theme of the Roaring 20s — just as the 2020s come roaring back to life. The brand is also set to take center stage next month in Tokyo as it continues to be the official outfitter of the United States Olympic Team. Ralph Lauren is the epitome of one of those classic Americana brands that’s adapting to the times and staying relevant as the world changes around it. It’s synonymous with the notion of the American dream and symbolizes American fashion.
Hair CareElle

Gigi Hadid's Favorite Curling Iron Is On Sale Right Now During Amazon Prime Day

For the beauty lovers in the world, ready your wallets: T3 is having a massive sale on their hair tools. The favorite of It girls like Gigi Hadid and Emma Chamberlain, this fancy schmancy hair tool brand is giving massive discounts to some of their bestselling tools, including curling irons and dryers. If you're looking to celebrate Hot Girl Summer with some beachy waves or a stunning blowout, there's never been a better time to shop 'till you drop and finally own one of these iconic tools. Below, find four of the best–and best discounted–items you can buy now for a fraction of their original price.
Designers & CollectionsGrazia

'Blazers And Brown Trousers' Is Fashion's New It Formula, According To Gigi Hadid And Kaia Gerber

Over the past few months, a new fashion formula, unexpectedly lo-fi in personality, has been sweeping Instagram. Kendall Jenner kicked things off when she was spotted wearing high-waisted chinos and a billowing white button-down, all from The Row, in New York. Rosie Huntington-Whiteley soon joined the club, followed closely by Elsa Hosk, both of whom, like Jenner, styled their open shirts with crisp white tees underneath. What these three components did was speak to this summer's need for both polish and practicality, but now they're everywhere, what next?