Gigi Hadid On Wearing A Tux In Ralph Lauren’s Latest Fragrance Campaign And Lessons She’s Learned From Ralph
What if you could capture the perfect night in a bottle? That’s exactly what Ralph Lauren Fragrances did with Ralph’s Club Eau de Parfum, their new masculine scent that was inspired by Ralph Lauren’s one-night-only fall 2019 fashion show, which was opened by Gigi Hadid. She stars in the ensemble campaign, along with model, artist and actor Luka Sabbat; musician, actor and model Lucky Blue Smith; and artist Fai Khadra. As part of the celebration surrounding the launch, Ralph Lauren Fragrances is introducing a virtual Ralph’s Club experience in August, an augmented reality destination where people from all over the globe can attend live events, unlock exclusive features and mingle with talent, via QR code technology.www.forbes.com