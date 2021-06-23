Florida will require schools to teach civics and 'evils of communism'
FORT MYERS, Fla. - Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis announced new state programs for students Tuesday that will require civics and patriotism education as well as CPR training. "Once students graduate high school, some will go to college, some of them will do other things…whatever you do, this civics is gonna be relevant because you are going to be a citizen," DeSantis said at an afternoon news briefing in Fort Myers.www.fox35orlando.com