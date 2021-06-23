Why This Far-Flung Family-Friendly Destination Should Be On Your Radar
The Maldives, a beautiful island-country located in the Indian Ocean, is often thought of as a haven for honeymooners. And it is. But many of the resorts have decided to focus on another market: families. And with over 96% of the hospitality industry in the Maldives vaccinated against Covid, and all travelers required to show a negative Covid test, families can travel here with a strong sense of relief (and security) knowing that the Covid numbers are so low. Add to that the fact that the Maldives is a one-island, one-resort destination (which limits the number of people travelers come in contact with), and it’s no wonder these beautiful islands are appealing to those traveling with kids.www.forbes.com