Why This Far-Flung Family-Friendly Destination Should Be On Your Radar

The best selling author and psychologist Oliver James once said that memories of family holidays are valued by children not just in the moment. It will continue to be cherished in their memories as they reach adulthood. This is one of the reasons why a lot of parents love to go on a family vacation with their kids. In fact, in the year 2017 alone 58 percent of millennials in the United States were found to love traveling with their children. Statistics also show that family travel is the most preferred type of vacation among the millennials. However, we cannot erase the fact that family vacations can also be stressful especially for parents who usually do most of the preparation.