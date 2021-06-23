Cancel
The Homesick EMTs Of Manila Say A Patient's Smile Makes It All Worthwhile

ketr.org
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleClarisa Andres, a petite 22-year-old, hasn't been home in over a month. She's homesick, but she says she can cope. She's an emergency medical technician with the San Juan Early Response Network – one of the few women on the 63-member team – and the pandemic has amped up their work of responding to medical emergencies. They work 24-hour shifts, 7 days a week and when they're on call, they live in a dorm with other health-care workers.

www.ketr.org
