Patel, Rakesh - (18) 3921 (a) Theft by unlawful taking (M1) and 2 additional charges
On May 19, 2021, the Middlesex Township Police Department responded to a local motel for a report of a theft just discovered. During the investigation officers discovered that Rakesh Patel had been stealing money from motel and falsifying the motels billing system to cover up the theft of money. It was also discovered that Rakesh Patel was taught by another employee how to falsify the billing system to cover up the theft of money.cumberland.crimewatchpa.com