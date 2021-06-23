Bond set for man charged with sex offenses with minor
Two Knox County men arrested last Wednesday for sexual offenses remain held following their Tuesday preliminary hearings. Knox County Sheriff’s Deputy Elijah Broughton arrested the two men on June 16 following an investigation. On June 10, Broughton received a complaint regarding an adult male soliciting sexual intercourse from a female family member under the age of 16 using Facebook Messenger. The investigation revealed multiple incidents involving two separate adult males and a minor under the age of 16.www.nolangroupmedia.com