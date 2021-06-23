The Mountain Goats’ Say It’s ‘Dark in Here’

When the Mountain Goats released Getting Into Knives on 23 October 2020, one of the first things I did was look up when it was recorded. The band had put out Songs for Pierre Chuvin in April 2020, just weeks into the United States’ pandemic lockdown, as a way to recoup some money when their spring tour was canceled. It was an old-school effort featuring lead Mountain Goat John Darnielle recording mostly short, simple songs into a boombox like in his early days. But Getting Into Knives was a full band record, with the ensemble recording in Memphis in the first week of March. “Wow!” I thought, “They just snuck that recording in right before things shut down.”