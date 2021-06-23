Cancel
Franklin County, VA

Martinsville-region COVID-19/coronavirus daily update from state, nation and world: June 23

Martinsville Bulletin
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThere were some statistical quirks in the data released this morning in the West Piedmont Health District. Franklin County saw 2 cases and 2 deaths removed from its totals. It's unclear why they were removed, but sometimes the Virginia Department of Health audits its reports and adjusts its numbers. There were 2 deaths also subtracted in Danville, for comparison. And the net rise in deaths statewide was only 1, which also happened on June 15. As of 5 p.m. Tuesday, VDH recorded 4 new cases in the West Piedmont Health District -- a net 2 after Franklin County's deductions -- and 1 new hospitalization. There were 2 new cases each in Henry County and Martinsville, and Martinsville had a new hospitalization. There were no changes in Patrick County. The 7-day average of new cases in the health district dropped to 1, and the average per 100,000 population dropped to 1.0. The 14-day average was at 18.88. Those rates are the lowest since May 6, 2020.

