Martinsville-region COVID-19/coronavirus daily update from state, nation and world: June 23

There were some statistical quirks in the data released this morning in the West Piedmont Health District. Franklin County saw 2 cases and 2 deaths removed from its totals. It's unclear why they were removed, but sometimes the Virginia Department of Health audits its reports and adjusts its numbers. There were 2 deaths also subtracted in Danville, for comparison. And the net rise in deaths statewide was only 1, which also happened on June 15. As of 5 p.m. Tuesday, VDH recorded 4 new cases in the West Piedmont Health District -- a net 2 after Franklin County's deductions -- and 1 new hospitalization. There were 2 new cases each in Henry County and Martinsville, and Martinsville had a new hospitalization. There were no changes in Patrick County. The 7-day average of new cases in the health district dropped to 1, and the average per 100,000 population dropped to 1.0. The 14-day average was at 18.88. Those rates are the lowest since May 6, 2020.