Watch the authors behind Blackout discuss their buzzy new novel

At the beginning of the pandemic, when fear seized so many, Dhonielle Clayton (The Belles) had an idea: Gather five fellow young adult authors - Tiffany D. Jackson (Grown), Nic Stone (Dear Martin), Angie Thomas (The Hate U Give), Ashley Woodfolk (The Beauty That Remains), and Nicola Yoon (The Sun Is Also a Star) - to write a joint novel. The result, Blackout, weaves together six interconnected storylines into a diverse portrait of young love on a steamy New York City night during a power outage: Exes accidentally run into each other, best friends become more than that inside the public library, a boy meets a crush on a stalled subway car, and young love blossoms during a visit to a senior living facility and in a rideshare. Here, the women reunite to discuss their urgent work.

