Fitbit Luxe Review
The Luxe is a fitness tracker Fitbit should have launched some time ago. The company has essentially taken the slim, attractive profile of the Alta tracker many thought it had ditched, adding a colour touchscreen display that makes it a much nicer tracker to use. There’s nothing particularly groundbreaking here on the features front, but it ultimately rounds out Fitbit’s core fitness and wellness features with good but not class-leading battery life in a design that offers plenty of appeal.www.trustedreviews.com