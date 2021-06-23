Fitbit Luxe Review

We’re at the tail end of Amazon Prime Day’s first day and that means a whole world of Prime Day deals — including some great Fitbit deals — are still available, but that may not last. If you see something you like for yourself or a loved one, be sure to nab it while you can. This is an ideal opportunity for anyone looking to achieve or maintain their fitness, keep tabs on their health, and improve their overall wellness. Keep track of your steps and workouts while learning more about fitness and your own health in the most convenient way possible with these Prime Day Fitbit sales.