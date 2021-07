We trust you enjoyed a festive Fourth, but we all know summer can’t truly begin until the Supreme Court term comes to an end. The Nine closed up shop on Friday after their “clean-up conference,” granting cert in 10 new cases, including Carson v. Makin (No. 20-1088), a sort of sequel to Espinoza v. Montana Department of Revenue (2020), which asks whether it violates the First Amendment’s religion clauses or the Equal Protection Clause for a state to prohibit students participating in an otherwise generally available student-aid program from using their aid to attend schools providing religious instruction. Just a guess: Yes. That said, the Court declined another opportunity to bolster religious rights, denying cert in Arlene’s Flowers Inc. v. Washington (No. 19-333), which would have required the Court to decide the question it punted on in Masterpiece Cakeshop v. Colorado Civil Rights Commission (2018): whether a state public-accommodations law violates an artist’s First Amendment rights when it requires her to create custom art celebrating a same-sex wedding.