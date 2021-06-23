Cancel
Congress & Courts

This Week Is A Proof Point On Infrastructure Spending, Sen. Coons Says

capradio.org
 13 days ago

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org. NPR's Rachel Martin talks to Democratic Sen. Chris Coons of Delaware about whether lawmakers are getting any closer to landing a bipartisan deal on infrastructure, and other agenda items. Follow us for more stories like this. CapRadio provides a trusted source of...

www.capradio.org
Congress & Courtsadvantagenews.com

Davis criticizes infrastructure bill

Illinois Congressman Rodney Davis says the current infrastructure bill being debated on Capitol Hill should include just that, infrastructure. Davis joined an Americans for Prosperity discussion on the bill, a group that has been highly critical of the contents, and has said it is full of pork projects. Davis believes a small percentage of the bill will actually go toward infrastructure.
Congress & CourtsNew York Post

McConnell vows ‘hell of a fight’ over Dems’ infrastructure plan

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell is vowing to make the passage of a partisan infrastructure package as difficult as possible — calling Democrats’ multi-trillion dollar spending plans “wildly inappropriate” due to the impact previous mammoth spending packages have had on the national debt. McConnell noted that Democrats can use the...
Congress & Courtsbutlerradio.com

Sen. Toomey Optimistic On Infrastructure Package

Pennsylvania Senator Pat Toomey is encouraged that a new infrastructure bill could pass Congress. The Republican spoke to members of the Pennsylvania Press Club earlier this week and said the latest bipartisan negotiations were trending in the right direction. “I think there’s a better than even chance that something gets...
Congress & CourtsMSNBC

Sen. Warner: 'Bumps' in infrastructure negotiations 'got worked through'

Andrea Mitchell is joined by Senator Mark Warner (D-VA), who is part of the bipartisan negotiating team leading the infrastructure deal, to discuss the "twists and turns" taking place surrounding the passage of this bill. Warner says that despite these "hiccups" the bill will be “so broadly popular" and one where “Americans of all political persuasions agree.”
Congress & CourtsPosted by
Forbes

Sen. Cassidy Says McConnell 'Will Be For' Biden's $1 Billion Infrastructure Bill—But Big Opposition Remains

A slew of Republicans Sunday came out in support of the bipartisan infrastructure framework released Thursday, with Sen. Rob Portman (R-Ohio) even saying Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) would likely be on board, but Democratic hesitancy to move on infrastructure without simultaneously authorizing spending for other priorities could mean negotiations drag into next year.
Congress & CourtsPosted by
Fox News

Sen. Todd Young (R-IN): Bipartisan Infrastructure Framework Is ‘Targeted’ And Focuses On ‘Core Infrastructure’

Senator Todd Young (R-IN) joined Fox News Radio’s Guy Benson Show to give an update on the ongoing talks on Capitol hill about striking a bipartisan infrastructure deal. “So, Guy, the place I come down in is this bipartisan framework that I’ve been a part of producing is, it’s really frankly, it’s been a coup to come up with a much cheaper framework. I think less than half of what the administration had previously proposed for infrastructure. So it’s more targeted. It focuses on our nation’s core infrastructure, and it does so without increasing taxes, which seemingly was a red line for the far left. They wanted to increase taxes, whether it was good for the economy or not. And, you know, I’m really proud of the handiwork here. So I think we’ve got you know, I think we’ve got a decent path to victory. Increasingly, I think the president is apprehensive and anxious about his ability to get something done on a strictly partisan fashion, especially seeing as we’ve been able to pull in 10 of these Democrats who are increasingly invested in this bipartisan work product.”
Congress & Courtswksu.org

Sen. Sherrod Brown Touts Investment In Infrastructure and Manufacturing

Sen. Sherrod Brown says he’s hoping for a bipartisan deal to push through the latest federal infrastructure proposal – but he’s concerned about how to pay for it. The Democrat says he’s encouraged by anything which has bipartisan support, such as the $1.2 trillion bill to improve roads and bridges. He believes the way to pay for it is by increasing taxes on the wealthy.
Congress & CourtsWIBC.com

Why Sen. Braun Could Support a Compromise on Infrastructure

WASHINGTON, D.C.–Borrowing more money to pay for infrastructure is a bad idea, says Sen. Mike Braun (R-Ind.), and he’s willing to look at compromises on a new infrastructure plan that doesn’t include borrowing and contributing to more national debt. “Skin in the game is the most powerful too out there,”...
Ocean Springs, MSWLOX

Sen. Roger Wicker talks infrastructure funding, immigration

Tonight, our rain chances will decrease, and it will be warm and humid. Lows will fall into the 70s once again. Tuesday will be partly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms. When it’s not raining, it will be hot and humid...hello, summer! Scattered showers and thunderstorms will stick around for the next week or so. In the tropics, Tropical Storm Danny is just off the South Carolina and Georgia coast. It poses no threat to the Gulf Coast. There is also an area in the Atlantic Basin. That wave has a medium chance of development over the next five days.
Congress & Courtsupr.org

Bipartisan Infrastructure Spending And More On Behind The Headlines

Sen. Mitt Romney is part of a bipartisan group to strike a $579 billion deal on infrastructure spending. A Utah congressman helps launch the 'conservative climate caucus.' And as drought continues, municipalities adopt fireworks restrictions to try to stave off wildfire. At 9 a.m. on Friday, Salt Lake Tribune reporters...

