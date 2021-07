NASCAR’s hottest driver will start up front for the Cup Series doubleheader opener at Pocono Raceway. Kyle Larson earned the pole for the Pocono Organics CBD 325 on Saturday at 3 p.m. It is the third time in the last four points races that he will start first in the No. 5 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet. He also was on the pole for the nonpoints All-Star Race at Texas.