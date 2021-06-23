Detroit Pistons win the No. 1 pick in the NBA Draft

(Rey Del Rio/Getty Images)

By Ashanti Lee Seabron

(DETROIT) On Tuesday evening, the Detroit Pistons won the No. 1 pick in the 2021 NBA Draft by winning the association's Draft Lottery, Fox 2 Detroit reports.

After the team posted a 20-52 record in the 2021 NBA season, the second-worst in the NBA, they found themselves with a 14% chance to receive the No. 1 pick. The Pistons also shared these odds in receiving the top pick with the Orlando Magic and Houston Rockets.

When discussing the team's fortunate night at the Draft Lottery, Pistons General Manager Troy Weaver highlighted the work that the team needs to do in preparing for the Draft.

"Getting the No. 1 pick is a thrill and it's great for the organization," Weaver said. "Now, the work starts all over again."

Oklahoma State point guard Cade Cunningham is considered by many experts to be the top pick in the draft.

Weaver also discussed the possibility of trading the No. 1 pick, stating that "yes, that's an option."

If the Pistons keep the pick, it'll be the first time they select No. 1 overall in the NBA Draft since taking Hall of Fame Center Bob Lanier in 1970.

In the aftermath of the Draft Lottery, it was determined that the Rockets will pick second, the Cleveland Cavaliers will pick third and the Toronto Raptors will pick fourth.