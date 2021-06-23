New guidelines clarify diagnosis of hypersensitivity pneumonitis

This transcript has been edited for clarity. Today we presented the draft guidelines for the treatment of type 1 diabetes (T1D) at the American Diabetes Association (ADA) Scientific Sessions. They were just draft guidelines, so it's not gospel, and the actual final guidelines are going to be presented at the European Association for the Study of Diabetes (EASD) meeting this fall. It's important to note that you have 10 days in which to give us your comments.