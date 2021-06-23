Cancel
New guidelines clarify diagnosis of hypersensitivity pneumonitis

By National Jewish Health
MedicalXpress
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe American College of Chest Physicians has published new guidelines for the diagnosis and evaluation of hypersensitivity pneumonitis (HP), an interstitial lung disease characterized by scarring and/or inflammation of the interstitium—the area surrounding the lung's air sacs, blood vessels and airways. National Jewish Health pulmonologist Evans Fernández, MD, spearheaded the effort and is lead author of the guidelines.

