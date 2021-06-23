New guidelines clarify diagnosis of hypersensitivity pneumonitis
The American College of Chest Physicians has published new guidelines for the diagnosis and evaluation of hypersensitivity pneumonitis (HP), an interstitial lung disease characterized by scarring and/or inflammation of the interstitium—the area surrounding the lung's air sacs, blood vessels and airways. National Jewish Health pulmonologist Evans Fernández, MD, spearheaded the effort and is lead author of the guidelines.medicalxpress.com