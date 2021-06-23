Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Music

Ghostface Killah, GZA, Raekwon Plot ‘3 Chambers’ Tour

By Jon Blistein
Posted by 
Rolling Stone
Rolling Stone
 10 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Wu-Tang Clan members GZA, Raekwon, and Ghostface Killah have announced a joint tour set to kick off this fall. The 3 Chambers Tour will find the artists each celebrating and filling their sets with songs primarily from one of their classic solo albums: Ghostface Killah’s Ironman, GZA’s Liquid Swords, and Raekwon’s Only Built 4 Cuban Linx. The tour kicks off October 1st at the Skyway Theatre in Minneapolis and wraps on December 18th at the Vogue in Indianapolis.

www.rollingstone.com
Community Policy
Rolling Stone

Rolling Stone

10K+
Followers
10K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

The latest news and more from Rolling Stone magazine.

 https://www.rollingstone.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Gza
Person
Ghostface Killah
Person
Raekwon
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Atlanta#Franklin Music Hall#Hampton Beach#Ct#Chambers Tour#The 3 Chambers Tour#Vogue#Mn Skyway#Sauget#Il Concord Music Hall#Nv Brooklyn Bowl#Ma House Of Blues#Ny Terminal#Nh Tba#Va Norva#Md Baltimore Soundstage#Ga
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Music
News Break
Celebrities
Related
Asbury Park, NJnextmosh.com

Kublai Khan, I AM & Chamber announce U.S. tour dates

Kublai Khan, I AM and Chamber have announced plans to join forces for a round of U.S. tour dates this summer. Check out the dates below. 8/6 Philadelphia, PA – Black Box @ Underground Arts. 8/7 Asbury Park, NJ – House of Independents [TIX]. 8/8 Cambridge, MA – Middle East...
Miami, FLPosted by
Rolling Stone

J. Cole Plots 2021 Tour In Support of ‘The Off-Season’

J. Cole has announced a U.S. tour in support of his new album, The Off-Season. The 17-date trek will launch September 24th at the FTX Arena in Miami and wrap October 21st at the Forum in Los Angeles. 21 Savage will provide support throughout the tour (save a September 27th gig in Atlanta), as will Morray.
Musicbrooklynvegan.com

Sleigh Bells plot “Unannounced Album Tour” for 2021 & 2022

Sleigh Bells are celebrating the anniversary of their breakthrough debut, Treats, with an NYC show on September 9 at Webster Hall. That's sold out, and they've now announced a full tour, beginning the next month. They're calling it their "Unannounced Album Tour," so it seems that we can expect to hear new music from them at the shows, and Kills Birds will join them as support.
Musicbrooklynvegan.com

beabadoobee releases new EP, plots North American tour (watch “Cologne” video)

Beabadoobee just released a new EP, Our Extended Play, produced and co-written by Matt Healy and George Daniel of her Dirty Hit labelmates The 1975. She's also shared a new video for EP track "Cologne." "Making the music video for 'Cologne' was so much fun," she says. "I worked with The Rest who I knew from their work with slowthai. We wanted to make an action movie with a load of my friends so that's what we did!" Watch the video and stream the full EP below.
Musichypebeast.com

10 Music Tours To Look Forward To in 2021

With vaccination rollouts slowly beginning in several parts of the world, the music industry is also taking baby steps back into normalcy. Music festivals have announced new dates for 2021, album releases are dropping on time and, most excitingly, several artists are plotting new or rescheduled tour dates for the second half of the year.
Musictheprp.com

Silverstein Announce Rescheduled 20th Anniversary Tour With The Plot In You & Can’t Swim

Silverstein‘s 20th anniversary tour has now been rescheduled for this fall. That trek will find the band out performing 3 sets each night, including a greatest hits set, an acoustic set and a live performance of their 2005 sophomore outing “Discovering The Waterfront“. The Plot In You and Can’t Swim have been announced as support on this upcoming run, which will commence in November.
Designers & CollectionsHipHopDX.com

GZA's Rap Classic Song ‘Liquid Swords’ Flipped For Louis Vuitton Spring-Summer 2022 Collection

Wu-Tang Clan immortal and Hip Hop legend GZA has joined 21 Savage as the latest Louis Vuitton cover star. The legendary fashion brand released a visual for his “Liquid Swords (Amen Break Version)” on Friday (July 2) – a reimagining of the title track of his 1995 classic album, Liquid Swords. The RZA-produced, nearly 21-year-old song has been remixed by several rappers such as Mos Def and Rapsody and is now being used as part of Louis Vuitton Spring-Summer 2022 Collection campaign.
MusicPosted by
98.7 WFGR

ZZ Top Plot Extensive 2021-22 North American Tour

ZZ Top will make their return to the road next month, kicking off an extensive North American tour that will run through early 2022. The Texas blues-rock trio will begin its trek, titled A Celebration of ZZ Top, on July 16 in Manchester, Iowa. They’ll play through the end of the year, then pick up again in April 2022 and conclude the tour on May 14 in St. John’s, Newfoundland, Canada. The band plans to add more dates to the itinerary.
Celebritiesbrooklynvegan.com

Dave Chappelle brought Ghostface Killah, Q-Tip, De La Soul & more to Radio City reopening

Radio City Music Hall held its first full capacity show since the beginning of COVID on Saturday night (6/19), hosting the closing night of this year's Tribeca Film Festival, the premiere of the new Dave Chappelle documentary, to a fully vaccinated crowd. The Hollywood Reporter says that directors Julia Reichert and Steven Bognar introduced the night, teasing a surprise, which turned out to be a hip hop show following the screening, with appearances from A$AP Ferg, Q-Tip, Fat Joe, Redman, Talib Kweli, De La Soul, and Ghostface Killah.
MusicThe Guardian

Vince Staples: Vince Staples review – inventive rapper still walks own path

Vince Staples currently occupies an intriguing and almost unique space within hip-hop. He’s become successful – big enough to get an endorsement deal with Sprite, to be asked for his grooming tips by GQ magazine, and that his fourth album comes bound up with the announcement of his own Netflix show – without actually having had a major hit. His most successful album, 2017’s Big Fish Theory, briefly scraped the lower reaches of the US Top 20; his 2015 single Norf Norf went gold without making the charts.
MusicPosted by
Rolling Stone

Nas, Freddie Gibbs, Cordae Team Up for ‘Life Is Like a Dice Game’

Nas, Freddie Gibbs, and Cordae have collaborated on a new track, “Life Is Like a Dice Game,” available exclusively on Spotify. The song is adapted from a freestyle of the same name that Nas recorded during the Illmatic sessions back in 1993. The rapper had high hopes for the original track (it ended with the line, “When I finish the shit it’s going to be a hit”), but he never made a full studio version until now.
MusicMTV

Bop Shop: Songs From Mac Miller, Doja Cat, Fletcher, And More

The search for the ever-elusive "bop" is difficult. Playlists and streaming-service recommendations can only do so much. They often leave a lingering question: Are these songs really good, or are they just new?. Enter Bop Shop, a hand-picked selection of songs from the MTV News team. This weekly collection doesn't...
Books & Literatureghostcultmag.com

Rare Bird Lit to Release a Paperback Edition of “Sonic Warrior” by Lou Brutus

Radio legend Lou Brutus will see a softcover edition of his music memoir Sonic Warrior: My Life as a Rock N Roll Reprobate (Tales of Sex, Drugs and Vomiting at Inopportune Moments) via Rare Bird Lit of Los Angeles, due out July 13th. Pre-orders are on sale now thru Amazon, Barnes & Noble or wherever you buy books. It’s also available in all formats as an eBook or audiobook narrated by Brutus himself.
MusicRolling Stone

The Rolling Stone Interview: With The Veronicas

This year, after a six year wait between records, The Veronicas released two albums within four weeks of one another. GODZILLA, the duo’s brazen alter-ego baring fourth album preceded HUMAN, which marked a further departure into raw, more vulnerable territory. Check out our interview with The Veronicas about the two...
LifestyleRolling Stone

Meet the Women Bringing

Kiawah Island, off South Carolina, is rich with history. It was home to the Kiawah tribe, part of the Cusabo Nation, the first people who came in contact with English settlers in 1670. Though it’s just a few miles from Charleston, a center of the domestic slave trade, in the late 19th century, sharecroppers chose the barrier island’s low country beaches for vacations. By 1975, Kiawah became open for real-estate development, and the land was sold to Kuwaiti developers who transformed it into a luxury hideaway for well-heeled travelers.
Posted by
Rolling Stone

South African Star Kabza De Small’s Key Amapiano Tracks

Kabza De Small is a foundational figure in amapiano, a subgenre of South African house music that’s taking over that country and poised to blow up worldwide. Alone and as a part of Scorpion Kings with DJ Maphorisa — a super-producer with Drake and Major Lazer credits, whom Kabza once admired from afar — De Small has helped to elevate the genre to new heights in style and popularity. “He started a huge trend,” Maphorisa says of Kabza, with reverence. “Amapiano started as instrumentals in the beginning. [Kabza] added voices and then the whole game changed. He really played a big role to all the kids who are singing on Amapiano songs or rapping on Amapiano songs. That’s why I had to partner with him.”
Musicbrooklynvegan.com

11 Best Rap Albums of June 2021

So much rap music comes out all the time, and especially with frequent surprise releases, it can be hard to keep track of it all. So, as a way to help keep up with all of it, here’s a roundup of the 11 rap albums from June 2021 that stood out to us most. We also probably still missed or haven't spent enough time with some great June rap albums that aren't on this list. What were some of your favorites of last month? Let us know in the comments, and read on for the list (unranked, in no particular order).