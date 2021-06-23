Ghostface Killah, GZA, Raekwon Plot ‘3 Chambers’ Tour
Wu-Tang Clan members GZA, Raekwon, and Ghostface Killah have announced a joint tour set to kick off this fall. The 3 Chambers Tour will find the artists each celebrating and filling their sets with songs primarily from one of their classic solo albums: Ghostface Killah’s Ironman, GZA’s Liquid Swords, and Raekwon’s Only Built 4 Cuban Linx. The tour kicks off October 1st at the Skyway Theatre in Minneapolis and wraps on December 18th at the Vogue in Indianapolis.www.rollingstone.com