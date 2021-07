In an all-important prove-it season, the player nicknamed the "Wolf Hunter" is attempting to establish himself as the alpha of the linebacker pack for the Dallas Cowboys. Leighton Vander Esch saw the organization decline to exercise his fifth-year option for 2022 immediately after drafting Micah Parsons in the first round and Jabril Cox in the fourth round of the 2021 NFL Draft, each variable sending a clear-and-present message to Vander Esch and Jaylon Smith. A former first-round pick himself, the former is already off to the races in impressing newly hired defensive coordinator Dan Quinn, and that's key to helping secure his playing time in 2021 and his future in North Texas in years to come.