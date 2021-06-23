Candlebox Announces US Tour & New Album

2001 was a big year, both for heavy music and the wider world at large. Where the September 11 terrorist attacks in New York, Virginia and the skies above Pittsburgh would trigger a new dark age of western fear and xenophobia, however, music was pushing onwards and upwards. The launch of Apple’s iPod and iTunes Store brought mobile MP3 listening to the masses, while artists were finally fighting free from the worst aspects of nu-metal with a range of alternative sounds that would set the stage for the decades that followed.