Candlebox Announces US Tour & New Album

By Side Stage Magazine
sidestagemagazine.com
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCandlebox Announces US Tour in Support of Upcoming New Album ‘Wolves’. Seattle multi-platinum rock band Candlebox announces US tour in support of their upcoming new album, Wolves. With COVID restrictions lifting, the band is happy to return to normalcy. The tour kicks off in Louisville, KY, on August 5th and runs until November 6th, ending in Candlebox’s hometown of Seattle. The final two Seattle shows on November 5th and 6th will both feature Candlebox’s original lineup. Tickets go on sale this Friday at 10 AM PST.

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Springsteen
Person
Chris Cornell
IN THIS ARTICLE
