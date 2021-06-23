Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Health

Authorities seize unauthorized COVID-19 treatments bound for Mexico

By Celine Castronuovo
Posted by 
The Hill
The Hill
 10 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3IH8wd_0acxwvZr00
© Getty Images

Federal authorities have reportedly seized more than a hundred shipments of unauthorized versions of the COVID-19 treatment remdesivir bound for Mexico in recent months.

The Wall Street Journal reported Wednesday that people familiar with the investigation said the shipments were seized by Customs and Border Protection (CBP) officers at various U.S. airports after they arrived by plane from Bangladesh and India.

The sources told the news outlet that people have attempted to smuggle the treatment to patients willing to pay high amounts for the drug.

CBP officers have referred the unauthorized shipments to special agents at the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) for further investigation to determine if the seized items are counterfeit or generic versions of the drug, the Journal reported.

The Hill has reached out to DHS for comment.

Remdesivir, which was granted full approval by the Food and Drug Administration in October after being granted emergency use authorization last May, has recently been cleared for use in Mexico, prompting high demand for the treatment.

The drug has shown modest benefits for COVID-19 patients, and a World Health Organization panel in November recommended against using it in hospitalized patients, saying no evidence has been found indicating that it improves chances of survival among these individuals.

However, in countries with limited methods available to treat coronavirus patients, remdesivir has become highly sought out, the Journal noted, leading to counterfeit or unlicensed versions of the drug found by authorities in countries like Colombia and India.

Authorities in the U.S. throughout the pandemic have also led investigations into counterfeit personal protective equipment, vaccines and other products.

In March, authorities in Mexico said they had seized a batch of 5,775 fake doses of Russia’s Sputnik V coronavirus vaccine.

The Russia Direct Investment Fund, which oversees exports of the inoculation, said at the time that “analysis of the photographs of the seized batch, including the design of containers and labels, suggests that it is a fake substance which has nothing to do with the original vaccine,” and that the shipment’s procedure “was also in violation of packaging and transportation protocols for the official Sputnik V vaccine.”

In April, Pfizer identified fake doses of its COVID-19 vaccine in Mexico and Poland, with the Journal reporting at the time that roughly 80 people in Mexico received a fake vaccine at $1,000 per dose in February.

Community Policy
View All 1 Commentsarrow_down
The Hill

The Hill

257K+
Followers
26K+
Post
189M+
Views
ABOUT

The Hill is a top US political website, read by the White House and more lawmakers than any other site -- vital for policy, politics and election campaigns.

 https://thehill.com/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mexico#Covid 19#Counterfeit#The Wall Street Journal#Cbp#Dhs#World Health Organization
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
Country
Poland
News Break
Health
News Break
Pfizer
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Politics
Country
India
News Break
Public Health
News Break
Coronavirus
Related
Mexico, NYNew York Post

US officials reportedly seize illegal COVID-19 drugs en route to Mexico

US officials have reportedly intercepted more than 100 illegal shipments of the COVID-19 treatment drug remdesivir bound for Mexico, where demand is high amid surging cases. Customs and Border Protection seized shipments of the drug in recent months, The Wall Street Journal reported, citing people familiar with the investigation. CBP...
Public HealthPosted by
The Independent

UK researchers to investigate Ivermectin as possible Covid-19 treatment

Ivermectin, a widely used anti-parasitic drug, is to be investigated as a possible treatment for Covid-19, researchers have announced.The drug, used across the world to treat parasitic infections, will be studied as part of Oxford University’s Principle trial - which is dedicated to finding at-home medicine for speeding up recovery from or preventing hospitalisation with Covid-19.Ivermectin has been controversially touted as a potential treatment for Covid since the earliest stages of the pandemic.Although the drug is not an antiviral, laboratory-based studies have found that it can block replication of Sars-CoV-2 - the virus that causes Covid-19 - but at much...
Public Healthwkzo.com

U.S. FDA authorizes drug to treat hospitalized COVID-19 patients

(Reuters) – The U.S. Food and Drug Administration issued an emergency use authorization (EUA) for the drug Actemra for the treatment of hospitalized COVID- 19 adults and pediatric patients, the health agency said on Thursday. The EUA was issued to Genentech, a subsidiary of Roche Holding AG. The drug can...
U.S. PoliticsBangor Daily News

US officials authorize the use of antibody-drug to help COVID-19 patients

WASHINGTON — U.S. health officials have granted emergency use for another antibody-drug to help hospitalized patients with the most dangerous cases of COVID-19. The Food and Drug Administration said late Thursday it authorized the drug Actemra from Roche for hospitalized patients who are already receiving steroid drugs, oxygen and other measures to fight COVID-19.
World101 WIXX

Japan’s Chugai applies for approval of antibody treatment for COVID-19

TOKYO (Reuters) – Chugai Pharmaceutical Co said on Tuesday it applied for regulatory approval in Japan of an antibody treatment for COVID-19. The filing is for the antibody cocktail casirivimab and imdevimab and is based on results from a global phase III study and a phase I trial in Japan. Chugai in December in-licensed the drug from Roche, which has a controlling stake in the Japanese company.
Militarycbp.gov

Air and Marine Operations P-3 Crews and Partners Seize 1,086 Tons of Cocaine Since Fiscal Year 2008

WASHINGTON – Air and Marine Operations (AMO) National Air Security Operations Center, P-3 Long Range Tracker and Airborne Early Warning crews collaborated with Joint Interagency Task Force-South partners to disrupt 1,086 tons of cocaine in narcotics source and transit zones since fiscal year 2008 through March 2021, denying transnational criminal organizations an estimated $41,064,422,502 in illicit proceeds.
Public HealthSanta Fe Reporter

New Mexico Lifts COVID-19 Restrictions Tomorrow

Instances of the COVID-19 Delta variant—aka B.1.617.2—continue to grow in New Mexico, with this week’s epidemiology report on such variants of concern showing 33 sequenced cases—30 of which investigators matched to specific cases in seven counties. Last week’s report showed 18 Delta variant specimens in four counties. The Alpha variant,...
Public HealthVoice of America

Uganda Approves Herbal Treatment for COVID-19

KAMPALA, UGANDA - The World Health Organization has expressed concern about Uganda's approval of a locally made herbal treatment for COVID-19 amid a third wave of cases. The WHO has not approved the substance for COVID-19 treatment, but Ugandan pharmacists say they have little choice because drugs authorized for emergency use in developed countries are not available.
Farmington, NMPosted by
24/7 Wall St.

This is the City in New Mexico With the Most COVID-19 Cases

The U.S. has reported more than 33.2 million confirmed COVID-19 cases as of July 1. More than 598,000 Americans have died of COVID-19 — the highest death toll of any country. Nationwide, there were an average of 3.8 daily new coronavirus cases per 100,000 Americans in the week ending July 1. Cumulatively, the U.S. has […]
Public HealthVoice of America

Tanzania Authorities Warn of 3rd Wave of COVID-19

DAR ES SALAAM - Tanzania Authorities Warn of Third Wave of COVID-19 A few days after Tanzania expressed its interest in joining the COVAX global vaccine-sharing facility, the government warned citizens of a third wave of COVID-19 and directed that all precautions to be taken, including the wearing of face masks. Authorities say cases are on the rise in all bordering countries, including Uganda, and that there are indicators the disease may again hit the country.
PharmaceuticalsFOXBusiness

Michael Milken on COVID-19 vaccines, treatments: 'American science has won'

Financer and philanthropist Michael Milken, the so-called "Junk Bond King" who became one of Wall Street's richest men, weighed in on COVID-19 treatments during an exclusive interview on FOX Business' "Mornings with Maria" on Tuesday and argued that "American science has won." Milken stressed that with the COVID-19 vaccines, antivirals...
Laredo, TXLaredo Morning Times

Operation Without a Trace targets gun smuggling

When authorities in the United States noticed an uptick in cartel violence using American-source firearms, Homeland Security Investigations and U.S. Customs and Border Protection created Operation Without a Trace, a unified effort that focused on the illicit purchase, transport and distribution of firearms, firearm components and ammo from the United States to Mexico, said Joseph Lestrange, (Acting) Deputy Assistant Director, HSI Transnational Organized Crime Division.
ImmigrationNBC San Diego

Number of Americans Arrested for Drug Trafficking Spikes After Travel Ban

Number of Americans Arrested for Drug Trafficking Spikes After Travel Ban. Federal border agents say Mexican drug cartels are heavily recruiting American citizens as drug mules on a scale not seen before. Officials say it’s a direct result of travel restrictions prohibiting Mexicans from crossing the border -- restrictions put...
Medical & BiotechThe Weather Channel

Anti-diabetic Drug Can Be Re-purposed as COVID-19 Treatment: Study

Amid the rush to develop cures for the coronavirus, a study by a University of Hyderabad (UoH) incubated startup, has discovered that an anti-diabetic drug has potential as a ready to use, cost-effective solution for safely treating COVID-19 patients. In-vitro and in-silico studies conducted by ReaGene Innovations Private Limited, a...
Public HealthPosted by
Hep

COVID-19 Pandemic Led to Shortfall in Hepatitis C Treatment

Pandemic-related disruptions led to a 25% drop in the number of people starting treatment for hepatitis C, according to findings presented at the 2021 International Liver Congress virtual meeting. Despite the setback, a coordinated effort to increase access to treatment and harm reduction programs could save some 33,200 lives while bringing the United States closer to achieving the World Health Organization (WHO) 2030 targets for hepatitis C virus (HCV) elimination.
Laredo, TXcbp.gov

CBP Officers Seize $1.4 Million in Hard Narcotics at Laredo Port of Entry

LAREDO, Texas—U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP), Office of Field Operations (OFO) officers seized hard narcotics in four separate, unrelated incidents that totaled over $1,400,000 in street value. “In an effort to secure our Nation’s borders, as these narcotics seizures clearly illustrate, CBP has implemented enforcement strategies that have furthered...