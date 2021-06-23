Gloucester County Realtors named in America’s Best Real Estate Professionals list
Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices (BHHS) Fox & Roach, REALTORS congratulates Gloucester County sales associates on being named to the America’s Best Real Estate Professionals list. The annual, national awards ranking, sponsored by RealTrends and Tom Ferry International coaching, honors America’s finest real estate agents from all across the country. Those ranked are among the top 1.5 percent of 1.4 million real estate professionals in the United States.thesunpapers.com