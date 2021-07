ESSEN, Germany (PRWEB) June 25, 2021. Christian Kohlpaintner, Chief Executive Officer of Brenntag SE: “With JM Swank, we acquire a renowned leader in the North American market in the sector of food ingredients distribution. This strategic acquisition will double Brenntag’s size in the Nutrition business in the region and thus creates the leading food ingredients and food process chemicals distributor in North America with approximately one billion US dollars in revenue. Nutrition is one of the defined focus industries in the Brenntag Specialties division. This acquisition is fully in line with our M&A strategy as it accomplishes key strategic objectives: acquiring companies generating a meaningful operating EBITDA contribution as well as targets accelerating growth of our Brenntag Specialties division.”