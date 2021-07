Much of the attention every Fourth of July is of course on the booming, colorful images coming from the fireworks exploding in the sky above you. But if you're buying your own pyrotechnics for your Independence Day celebration, the fun actually begins when you are scouring the aisles of your favorite fireworks supplier for the perfect selection of items that will maximize the 'ooohs' and 'aahs' you get from your crew later on.