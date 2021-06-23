VFD urges residents to keep there ovens clean

Valdosta Fire Department Stresses the Importance of Cleaning Ovens. Over the weekend, the Valdosta Fire Department responded to several structure fires started by an oven in the kitchen. There are a lot of reasons to keep your kitchen clean. It discourages bugs, reduces the risk of cross contamination, and makes it less flammable. That fine layer of sticky vaporized grease coating poorly maintained cabinets and equipment can help a fire spread even faster than it might otherwise.