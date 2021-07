Everyone dreams about their first big trip. Maybe it’s to the silky beaches of Aruba. The Eiffel Tower in Paris. For years, I intended to leave the United States so I could see these destinations for myself. I’d hardly left Connecticut, never mind the country. So I assumed my first ever flight would be to France or Italy. Despite these plans, I found myself landing 18 hours from home. Not in London or Venice. Instead, I traveled to the hot, bustling capital city of Phnom Penh, Cambodia.