Oklahoma Girl Selling Lemonade Gets Enough Money to Buy Tickets for Universal Studios

By Stryker
Posted by 
106.3 The Buzz
106.3 The Buzz
 11 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Lemonade stands are a great way for kids to learn how to start a small business. Looks like one girl has a successful business on her hands. Up in Tulsa, Declyn Beals has been working hard to help make her trip to Florida a little better. Declyn's family has had a trip to Florida planned for awhile, but sadly a trip to Universal Studios is not in the budget. Declyn is a massive Harry Potter fan and wants to go to the Wizarding World at the park.

106.3 The Buzz

106.3 The Buzz

Wichita Falls, TX
