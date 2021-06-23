Oklahoma Girl Selling Lemonade Gets Enough Money to Buy Tickets for Universal Studios

The Hu will be making the tour rounds stateside this fall, just announced a 28-date trek that will keep them on the road through most of September and October. The tour gets underway Sept. 9 at Indianapolis' Vogue Theatre and hits both coasts before wrapping Oct. 31 at Los Angeles' El Rey Theatre. These dates come in addition to some support shows opening for Halestorm that were previously announced. Plus you'll find the band this year playing the Austin City Limits Festival, Outside Lands, Rocklahoma and Inkcarceration. You can check out all their dates and get ticketing info here.